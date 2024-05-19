MS Dhoni's future in IPL 'up to BCCI' as Rayudu defies Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to make unusual demand for MSD

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2024 campaign ended in a heartbreak on Saturday night, with the side facing a 27-run loss in its must-win game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK needed to ensure the loss margin didn't exceed 18 runs; however, the side was restricted to 191/7 in a 219-run chase, thus paving the way for the RCB to reach the knockout stage for the ninth occasion in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

The five-time defending champions required 17 runs in the final over to qualify for the playoffs based on a better net run rate. Despite a monstrous six from MS Dhoni off the first ball, bowler Yash Dayal held his nerves and delivered a composed performance to secure RCB's victory. Following the match, there were significant speculations on whether Dhoni had played his last IPL match; while the CSK legend has been brilliant with his batting cameos and wicketkeeping this year, the 42-year-old nursed knee injury and was seen using an ice pack on his knee on multiple occasions following the matches this year.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu expressed his belief that Dhoni has not played his last match; the former CSK batter advocated for the continuation of the contentious Impact Player rule by the BCCI, suggesting that it could enable the long-serving legend to extend his career in the league.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Rayudu said, "I don't think this is his last game. I just don't see him wanting to end on this note."

“He looked a little frustrated, even when he got out. That's very unlike MS Dhoni, he just wanted to qualify and finish on a high. But you never know with MS Dhoni, he might come back next year.

“... With the impact player role as well, it gives him the opportunity to be able to come in those last few overs and truly make that impact. BCCI better not remove the impact player role because we still want to see MS Dhoni play. So, it's up to BCCI now. Do we want to see MS Dhoni play or not.”

Interestingly, a host of active Indian cricketers including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, among others, have been critical of the Impact Player rule.

Dhoni scored 25 off 13 deliveries in his knock for CSK in their final match of the season. This is only the third time that CSK haven't qualified for IPL playoffs in their history.

Playoff lineup

With the win over CSK, the Royal Challengers completed the lineup for Playoffs but the final standings are yet to be ascertained. While Kolkata Knight Riders and RCB have confirmed their first and fourth spot, respectively, on the points table, the battle is still on for the 2nd and 3rd positions with Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in contention.