Rohit Sharma blasts IPL broadcasters for breach of privacy: 'Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation…'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed strong disapproval regarding the "breach of privacy" following the viral spread of a video clip where he could be seen telling Star Sports not to air his chat. Rohit, in the video, could be heard saying that his earlier conversation – with former Mumbai batter and current KKR coach Abhishek Nayar – had caused controversy and that he didn't want to go through the same ordeal again. Rohit Sharma looks on during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium(AFP)

The video of his chat with Nayar, which included the original audio, appeared to show Rohit voicing his frustration about the situation within the Mumbai Indians camp, igniting considerable controversy on social media.

Taking to his official X account (formerly Twitter), Rohit criticized the host broadcasters, Star Sports, for failing to respect his privacy. He warned that airing private conversations could "break the trust" among the various stakeholders, making his stance clear on the matter.

“The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days,” Rohit wrote.

“Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail.”

Mumbai Indians were surrounded by controversies even before the first ball was bowled in the IPL this season, with the returning Hardik Pandya taking over as the side's captain, replacing Rohit. The problems for MI didn't end when the season began, with Hardik facing fan hostility and the team's disappointing performances throughout their 14 matches. The side finished at the bottom of the league table with only 8 points to its name.

Rohit, who made a strong start to the campaign – which also included a century against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings – faced a lapse in form in the second half of the season, enduring three successive single-digit scores at one point. The former MI captain did, however, end the season on a high with a 38-ball 68 but to no avail, with the side facing an 18-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants.

End of Rohit Sharma at MI?

Since the video featuring Rohit's conversation with Nayar went viral, speculations increased over the MI star's potential departure from Mumbai Indians. Many former cricketers, including Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer, hinted that Rohit might have played his last match for the side against LSG.

Nevertheless, with the IPL season over and MI being eliminated, Rohit would now turn his focus to the upcoming T20 World Cup, where he will reassume his captaincy duties. Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, will be his deputy in the global tournament.