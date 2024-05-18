Rohit Sharma wants recording stopped after deleted KKR video: ‘Ek audio ne mera waat laga diya’

A week back, a video of former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar went viral on social media, even though KKR were quick in their efforts to delete the clip from their social media handle. Rohit seemingly hinted in that conversation that he has not been in support of the things going on in the Mumbai Indians camp before adding that it is his last season with the franchise in IPL. Rohit Sharma made a special request to the cameraman days after KKR incident

Speaking to Nayar on the sidelines of MI's preparation for the match against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens last week, Rohit, in the viral video, can be heard saying: “Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai... . Woh unke upar hai, main ye sab pe dhyaan nahi data... (Everything is changing one by one. It depends on them, I don't care about that)."

The 37-year-old, who was removed from the leadership role last December with Hardik Pandya replacing him, added, “Jo bhi hai woh mera ghar hai bhai, woh temple jo hai na maine banwaya hai. (Whatever it is, it's my home. It's a temple that I've built)."

Earlier this week, KKR CEO Venky Mysore brushed aside the discussion and concern among MI fans after the deleted video, calling it a "storm in a tea cup", before insisting that the conversation between Nayar and Rohit was on a different topic.

"I didn't even know about it, I think it's just a storm in a teacup. They have been good friends since god knows how long and someone has done something there just to create some mischief. I talked to both of them, they were talking about something else. Some people just have too much time on their hands," he told Revsportz.

However, on Friday, before the start of the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit incurred, well almost, another such incident when he was seen conversing with former MI pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and few others on the sidelines of MI's preparation for their final game in IPL 2024. He then quickly urged the cameraman to mute the audio.

With folded hands, he requested: “Bhai, audio band karo haan. Kasam se, ek audio ne mera waat laga diya (Please stop the audio recording. One audio has already landed me in a lot of trouble).”

Rohit on Friday scored a brilliant half-century which took his run tally past 400 for the first time in an IPL season since 2019. But his efforts went in vain as MI lost by 18 runs in their final league game against LSG.