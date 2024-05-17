Marcus Stoinis fumes; screams at Arjun Tendulkar for showing aggression during MI vs LSG match

Arjun Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians bowling all-rounder, who made his first appearance for the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2024 season in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium, bowled a brilliant first over for his team. However, his aggressive act of threatening to run out Marcus Stoinis on the final ball did not sit well with the Australian batter as he fumed at the youngster. Marcus Stoinis was not happy with Arjun Tendulkar's act during MI vs LSG

Arjun, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for Mumbai's final league match, was introduced into the attack in the second over of the match after home team captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first. He bowled four dot balls against Stoinis, which included an LBW dismissal scare for the Aussie, while conceding three runs in the over.

On the final ball, Stoinis defended the inswinging length ball as Arjun picked it up quickly and pretended to have a shy at the stumps. However, the batter did not like the aggressive gesture from the bowler as he was left fuming, and he immediately screamed at Arjun, who turned his face back with a smile.

This was Arjun's first appearance in IPL 2024. He made his debut in the IPL last year for Mumbai Indians and picked up three wickets in four matches while impressing quite a few veteran cricketers. However, he was benched through the second half of Mumbai's forgettable run in 2023 and later did not fail to make the first XI in any of the first 13 league games this season.

Mumbai, meanwhile, are already out of the race to the playoffs. The Hardik-led side currently sits bottom of the points table with just four wins this season. A win against LSG will not only help them finish the season on a winning note, but also possibly deny them the wooden spoon as they would take the night spot in the points table by displacing Punjab Kings, who although have a game in hand.