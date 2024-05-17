MI vs LSG: Arjun Tendulkar makes first appearance in IPL 2024 as Hardik Pandya rests Jasprit Bumrah ahead of T20WC

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India batter and incumbent Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin, is all set to make his first appearance for the franchise in IPL 2024 as the bowling all-rounder replaced Jasprit Bumrah for the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. Arjun Tendulkar made his first appearance for MI in IPL 2024

Arjun made his debut for MI in 2023 and, for a brief moment through the season, was looked at as a potential new-ball bowler. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.36 while impressing quite a few veteran cricketers, but was soon benched as MI looked as alternatives amid their forgettable run in IPL 2023. In the ongoing season, Arjun failed to make the cut until the game against LSG at home with Mumbai, who were the first team to get eliminated from the race to the playoffs, playing their final match in 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, Mumbai rested Bumrah, who is the second-highest wicket-taker this season, with T20 World Cup around the corner. The right-armer picked 20 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of just 6.48.

Hardik won the toss for the match against Lucknow and invited the visitors to bat first. " Chasing is better in Wankhede. It comes on nicer in the evening. It's always about playing for the badge, playing for pride - all those words are important in the group. We know where we stand. But ending the season playing good cricket will always be appreciated. It gives us more freedom maybe to go out there and express ourselves," he said.

Mumbai made two other changes: The injured Tilak Varma made way for Dewald Brevis, while Tim David was also benched. Lucknow also made two changes - Devdutt Padikkal in for Quinton de Kock while Matt Henry returned to the line-up as well.

"We started well in the season. Couple of weeks ago we were sitting in the top four. But that's how the tournament is. It's an opportunity today to come out and play our best cricket and entertain the crowd," said LSG skipper KL Rahul.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan