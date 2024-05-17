IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have way more than just pride at stake

Summary

IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: When players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah square off against KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, there can't be just pride at stake. Barring Bumrah, none of the stalwarts have had a great IPL, and it has reflected in their teams' performances.

Both MI and LSG are out of the playoffs reckoning. Yes, mathematically, LSG are still in, but even they would know that the best they can manage is a No.6 or No.5 finish if they win big against MI today.

LSG has suffered three consecutive defeats, which not only cost them crucial points but also damaged their net run rate. They lost by 98 runs to KKR, suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, and were beaten by 19 runs by Delhi Capitals, almost ending their playoff chances. LSG is currently in the seventh position with a net run rate of -0.787, and it's unlikely to improve significantly for them to contend for the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at No. 6, are in a much better position with a net run rate of 0.387.

On the other hand, the five-time champions, have failed to gel as a unit. The pre-season captaincy swap between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya appears to be the biggest reason for that. Their collective batting performance was disappointing, and while Jasprit Bumrah shone individually with the ball, taking 20 wickets in 13 matches, his efforts failed to motivate the rest of the bowlers.

The spotlight in the match was on players heading to the T20 World Cup, including Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, who are crucial for India's ambition to win the coveted trophy.

Rohit has been going through a difficult phase, with his highest score being 19 in his last six appearances for MI. Similarly, Pandya has not been able to make a significant impact in his role as an all-rounder.