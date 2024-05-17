IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have way more than just pride at stake
- 38 Mins ago Lance Klusener on KL Rahul's poor form
- 47 Mins ago Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's woes
- 59 Mins ago LSG squad
- 7 Mins ago MI squad
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: When players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah square off against KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, there can't be just pride at stake. Barring Bumrah, none of the stalwarts have had a great IPL, and it has reflected in their teams' performances.
Both MI and LSG are out of the playoffs reckoning. Yes, mathematically, LSG are still in, but even they would know that the best they can manage is a No.6 or No.5 finish if they win big against MI today.
LSG has suffered three consecutive defeats, which not only cost them crucial points but also damaged their net run rate. They lost by 98 runs to KKR, suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, and were beaten by 19 runs by Delhi Capitals, almost ending their playoff chances. LSG is currently in the seventh position with a net run rate of -0.787, and it's unlikely to improve significantly for them to contend for the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at No. 6, are in a much better position with a net run rate of 0.387.
On the other hand, the five-time champions, have failed to gel as a unit. The pre-season captaincy swap between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya appears to be the biggest reason for that. Their collective batting performance was disappointing, and while Jasprit Bumrah shone individually with the ball, taking 20 wickets in 13 matches, his efforts failed to motivate the rest of the bowlers.
The spotlight in the match was on players heading to the T20 World Cup, including Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, who are crucial for India's ambition to win the coveted trophy.
Rohit has been going through a difficult phase, with his highest score being 19 in his last six appearances for MI. Similarly, Pandya has not been able to make a significant impact in his role as an all-rounder.
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Lance Klusener on KL Rahul's poor form
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Speaking on Rahul's form, LSG assistant coach Klusener said, "It's easy to just sit and think, 'oh, well, he hasn't had a great tournament'. But if you look at his numbers, they're actually not bad at all, considering the circumstances that he's had to bat in."
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's woes
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: The leadership change already created plenty of controversy for MI before the season even began. Then the form of Rohit and Hardik didn't support the decision! Rohit has only registered 52 runs in his last six innings and four single-digit scores and shaky 24-ball 19 in his most recent knock.
Hardik, on the other hand, is in devastatingly poor form with the bat. He hasn't registered a fifty in 12 innings and his bowling has been very patchy. He has taken 11 wickets at an economy of 10.58. The pair will be hoping to get back to form ahead of the T20 World Cup.
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG squad
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: MI squad
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Last dance
IPL 2024, MI vs LSG IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the MI vs LSG match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is the last match of both teams. MI have no chance of qualifying. LSG do have a theoretical chance but that is extremely unlikely to become a reality.