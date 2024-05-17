'Rohit Sharma would want to leave MI. Bumrah is captaincy material too': Kumble's double-trouble threat to Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians have endured a forgettable IPL 2024 season, becoming the first to be eliminated from the playoffs race last week. MI has won only four of its 13 matches and took the field on Friday for its last match against Lucknow Super Giants. The side faced controversies on and off the field, with Hardik Pandya's appointment as captain triggering significant unrest around the franchise. Hardik Pandya and his teammate Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match(PTI)

The MI fans weren't too pleased with Hardik being picked as the side's captain, and booed the all-rounder throughout the initial few games at the Wankhede Stadium. Hardik's own performances with the bat didn't help, too; he is yet to register a single 50+ score in the season, with the highest of 46. He only reached the 200-run mark in his 13th match of the season.

As for former captain Rohit Sharma, the five-time IPL-winning skipper did score a century but had a poor outing in the season, too. Rohit has 346 runs in 13 matches and ahead of the side's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, a video went viral where Rohit seemingly conveyed his frustration with MI's management in a conversation with Abhishek Nayar, a former Mumbai batter and KKR coach.

As the season draws to a close, India's bowling great and former Test captain Anil Kumble spoke in detail about the possibilities of Rohit Sharma, as well as star players like Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav staying at Mumbai Indians. A mega auction is expected to take place ahead of the next season, and Kumble said that the trio might look for a move away from MI.

“Let's be fair. I'm sure there'd be a conversation, which is not going to be easy,” Kumble told JioCinema ahead of MI's match against LSG.

“Ideally, that conversation needs to happen after the World Cup. You don't know whether Rohit will remain with MI; I'm sure he would want to go out. Teams will look for captains too. Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are leadership materials, too. Bumrah has captained India. Even if the franchises want to keep them, the ball remains with the players. It all depends on how they are going to go about,” said Kumble.

Bumrah has been the team's highest wicket-taker and their most consistent performer in the ongoing season; Suryakumar, meanwhile, had missed the opening few games owing to injury, but has since produced a number of quality outings for the side.

Rohit, Hardik at helm for India

Whether Rohit will part ways with MI can be tabled for later; for now, both players would look to shift their focus towards the T20 World Cup, where the leadership roles will be swapped. While Rohit will lead the Indian team in the marquee tournament, Hardik Pandya was named his deputy.

India will begin their campaign at the T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5.