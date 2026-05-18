‘My last T20 will be in Chennai’: MS Dhoni's retirement shadow looms over CSK's final league game

MS Dhoni has not played a single match in IPL 2026, but Chennai Super Kings’ final home game of the league stage has brought the question back with unusual force: will he return against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk today? MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of the SRH game. (PTI)

The answer will only come at the toss, but the build-up has changed over the last few days. Dhoni’s absence began as a calf-strain issue before the season. It later became a concern about running and movement. Then came a setback in a warm-up game. Now, Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that Dhoni may have been closer to selection than publicly known. That has turned CSK vs SRH into more than a playoff-pressure match. It has become another Dhoni watch in Chennai.

CSK had confirmed before the season that Dhoni was undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain and was likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. That timeline stretched much longer than first expected, with Dhoni missing all of CSK’s matches so far this season.

The concern, however, was never only about batting. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey later said Dhoni was batting well, but needed to regain confidence in his running. That detail carries weight for a player whose role at the back end can demand sharp twos, sudden acceleration and wicketkeeping load.

Hussey said Dhoni was “progressing nicely with his rehab” and added that he was happy with how he was batting. He also explained that Dhoni still needed confidence in his running speed before returning to match action.

Stephen Fleming then gave the clearest explanation for why the absence became prolonged. The CSK head coach said the team had pushed Dhoni early and that he had tweaked his calf again during a warm-up game.

“The calf is a tough one, though. If he takes off and rips it again, then he will be gone,” Fleming had said.

Fleming also explained the setback in detail.

“We pushed it early, and in the warm-up game, he tweaked it again, it’s my understanding. Since then, he has just been working hard to get some movement into it, but there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought,” he said.

That made the caution around Dhoni’s return understandable. CSK were not only waiting for him to bat. They were waiting for his body to survive the full demand of a T20 game.

Why the SRH match has become different The speculation sharpened after Ashwin’s latest comment on his YouTube channel. Speaking ahead of CSK’s game against SRH, Ashwin said he felt there was a good chance of Dhoni playing in Chennai.

“I have a feeling that against Sunrisers Hyderabad, there is a good chance of MS Dhoni playing. Let’s wait and see how it goes. As far as I have heard, he has been ready to take the field for the last two to three games,” Ashwin said.

That line changes the public reading of the situation. If Dhoni was medically nowhere near match-ready, the SRH discussion would have been empty nostalgia. Ashwin’s comment suggests the question may now sit somewhere between fitness clearance, risk management and team combination.

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There is also the emotional layer. Back in November 2021, during CSK’s IPL title celebration in Chennai, Dhoni had said he hoped his last T20 would be in Chennai.

“I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know,” Dhoni had said.

Nearly five years later, CSK are back at Chepauk for their final home game of IPL 2026. Dhoni has not appeared all season. CSK are still alive in the playoff race, which adds a hard cricketing layer to the emotion around the fixture.

That is why today’s match has taken on a farewell-like tone, even without any retirement announcement. CSK have not said this is Dhoni’s final game. Dhoni has not said it either. But the combination of his 2021 Chennai line, his season-long absence and the final home fixture has made the question unavoidable.

The cricketing decision remains delicate. If Dhoni plays, CSK will have to decide whether he comes in as a wicketkeeper-batter, a specialist late-order hitter, or an impact-use option, depending on fitness and match-up. If he does not play, the explanation may still be simple: CSK may not want to risk a recurrence in a must-win phase, especially after Fleming’s warning about the calf.

For now, the strongest reading is this: Dhoni’s return against SRH is possible, not confirmed. Ashwin’s comment has given the comeback talk real weight. Fleming’s earlier update explains why CSK will remain cautious. Dhoni’s old Chennai promise gives the day its emotional charge.

The toss will answer the selection question, but Chepauk already knows why the wait feels heavier than usual.