'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not taken a catch this season': Mohammad Kaif rings alarm bells for the 15-year-old

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets ready to represent the Indian cricket team -- yes, it’s going to happen sooner rather than later -- he is coming under heavy scrutiny. After all, international cricket is not a joke, and all his well-wishers don't want him to fail at such a big stage in any aspect of the game. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to improve his fielding. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

So far, we have heard all good things about the 15-year-old. That he hits big sixes, and that on his day, he can kill the opposition real quick. The only criticism on that front has been that he doesn't look like a technical player and can struggle at some point.

Also Read: After 12 matches for Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready to play for India but there is a big problem

But now former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has brought to light an aspect of the game that is equally important. It's the fielding, for which Kaif was renowned back in the noughties. Like batting and bowling, fielding is equally important and can often be the difference between wins and losses.

In what should come as a shock, Kaif has pointed out that Sooryavanshi has not taken a single catch this season. He wasn't happy with the way Sooryavanshi fielded again Delhi Capitals in Rajasthan Royals' defeat on Sunday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"It's painful to watch the fielding in this IPL. Today, Yash Raj dropped KL [Rahul] when he was on zero. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi too misfielded. The young boy hasn't taken a catch this season. While playing for India, he needs to be sharper on the field. It is the duty of coaches to teach youngsters fielding skills. On their part, the boys should enjoy fielding and take pride in it," Kaif wrote on X.