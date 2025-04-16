‘Need to keep myself calm…’: Ajinkya Rahane bewildered after KKR batters recklessly throw away ‘easy chase’ vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane was stunned after his team's embarrassing loss against Punjab Kings on Tuesday night. The defending champions crumbled in the 112-run chase as their former skipper Shreyas Iyer's side defended the lowest total in the Indian Premier League history. It was a forgettable night for the KKR batters, who failed to execute their plans in a mere 112-run chase and were bundled out for just 95 in 15.1 overs. Ajinkya Rahane wasn't impressed with KKR's batting after they failed to chase the 112-run target vs PBKS.(REUTERS)

KKR were 62/2 in 7.3 overs at one stage and looking in cruise control of the chase, but Yuzvendra Chahal had different plans. The IPL veteran spun his web and claimed a four-fer as, in no time, KKR were bundled out for 95.

Rahane admitted that his batters were reckless in the chase and should take full responsibility for what transpired during the chase after the bowlers did their job quite well.

"On this wicket, batting with full face (was better). Sweep was pretty hard to play. Keep the intent going but play cricketing shots. We were reckless and should take full responsibility. At the moment, too many things going in my head. It was an easy chase for us," Rahane said after the match.

“When I go upstairs, need to keep myself calm…”: Rahane

Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37 off 28 balls, with five fours and a six) was the highest scorer for KKR, while the star-studded middle-order - Venkatesh Iyer (7), Rinku Singh (2) and Ramandeep Singh (0) once again failed. The defending champions displayed immense faith in players like Rinku, Venkatesh and Ramandeep in the retention process and auction, but they have yet to live up to the expectations. Meanwhile, Andre Russell did try to put up some fight during his 17-run knock, but after watching his partners losing wickets from the other end, he also crumbled under pressure and was the last player to get out.

Rahane made an honest admission about what would be the dressing room talk after such a performance and said he needed to keep himself calm.

"When I go upstairs, need to keep myself calm and then think about what to say to the boys. Still have to be positive. Half of the tournament is still remaining. Have to address this and move forward," he concluded.