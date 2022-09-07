Netizens spark meme fest as Rohit & Co. stare at early Asia Cup exit after successive defeats to Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Continuing their impressive run in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, hosts Sri Lanka registered a stunning win over defending champions Team India on Tuesday. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka handed Rohit Sharma & Co. their second-straight defeat in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. With the six wicket-win over the record-time champions, the hosts have pushed Rohit-led Team India towards the exit door of the continental tournament.

With Pakistan defeating Team India in their Super 4 phase opener, the Indian fans expected an improved performance from the Rohit-led side against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup on Tuesday. While many expected India to beat Sri Lanka, the Islanders stunned the cricket fraternity by registering a memorable win over the reigning champions. At a time when Team India is on the brink of an early exit from the Asia Cup, fans and followers of the Men In Blue have sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media.

1. India in group stage

2. India in Super 4 stage pic.twitter.com/nJoljak3Sw — Sagar 🇮🇳🇦🇫 (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2022

Every Indian fan right now #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/sepuOH30QM — Just Another Guy (@JustNotherGuy11) September 6, 2022

Whenever India losses match these days



Dhoni Fans: pic.twitter.com/kc8PBDBeLK — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) September 6, 2022

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh poses 4 difficult questions for Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and selectors after India lose to Sri Lanka

Asked to bat first in the must-win game at the Dubai International Stadium, Rohit-led Team India posted a competitive total of 173-8 in 20 overs. Skipper Rohit smashed 72 off 41 balls while ex-captain Virat Kohli scored a duck against Sri Lanka. Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's successful run chase.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Rohit & Co. against the Lankan Lions. The star spinner bagged three wickets and leaked 34 runs in 4 overs. Sri Lanka captain Shanaka was named the Player of the Match for his all-round heroics against India. If Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Babar Azam-led side will confirm Team India's exit from the tournament by entering the final. Rohit-led Team India will meet Afghanistan in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON