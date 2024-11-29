Explore
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi 14oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand score after 86 overs is 326/9

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 29, 2024 3:45 AM IST
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 326/9 after 86 overs, William O'Rourke at 0 runs and Glenn Phillips at 42 runs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Nathan Smith (NZ) & Jacob Bethell (ENG) makes their Test debut
    • New Zealand 50/1 in 11.6 overs
    • 2nd wicket partnership: 53 off 65 balls between T Latham (43) and K Williamson (7)
    • Drinks: New Zealand 58/1 in 13.0 overs
    • New Zealand 100/2 in 21.4 overs
    • Lunch: New Zealand 104/2 in 24.0 overs
    • 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 68 balls between K Williamson (18) and R Ravindra (29)
    • K Williamson 36th Test fifty : 50 runs in 90 balls (7x4) (0x6)
    • Referral 1 (34.1 ovs): England against K Williamson (caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
    • New Zealand 150/3 in 37.2 overs
    • Drinks: New Zealand 153/3 in 38.0 overs
    • 4th wkt Partnership: 51 off 95 balls between K Williamson (30) and D Mitchell (13)
    • Tea: New Zealand 193/3 in 51.0 overs
    • New Zealand 203/4 in 53.1 overs
    • G Phillips dropped on 0 by B Stokes in 60.6 overs
    • New Zealand 250/6 in 67.4 overs
    • Drinks: New Zealand 251/6 in 68.0 overs
    • Referral 2 (70.3 ovs): G Phillips against England (caught) Successful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
    • Referral 3 (76.4 ovs): England against G Phillips (caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 1)
    • New Zealand 303/8 in 79.3 overs
    • New ball taken: England 312/8 in 80.0 overs
    • Stumps: England 319/8 in 83.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 29, 2024 3:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 326/9 after 86 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (6)
    Glenn Phillips 42 (64)
    England
    Chris Woakes 0/60 (18)

    Nov 29, 2024 3:39 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 325/9 after 85 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    William O'Rourke 0 (5)
    Glenn Phillips 42 (59)
    England
    Brydon Carse 3/57 (16)

    Nov 29, 2024 3:36 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim Southee is out and New Zealand at 325/9 after 84.1 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! c Gus Atkinson b Brydon Carse.

    Nov 29, 2024 3:34 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 325/8 after 84 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 15 (24)
    Glenn Phillips 42 (59)
    England
    Chris Woakes 0/60 (17)

    Nov 29, 2024 3:33 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Tim Southee smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . New Zealand at 324/8 after 83.4 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Just around off on a good length, with a hint of outswing, Tim Southee stands tall and swats it with an angled bat, down the ground for a boundary.

    Nov 29, 2024 2:36 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs England Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand score after 86 overs is 326/9
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes