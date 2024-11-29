New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand score after 86 overs is 326/9
- 3:45 AM IST, Nov 29New Zealand at 326/9 after 86 overs
- 3:39 AM IST, Nov 29New Zealand at 325/9 after 85 overs
- 3:36 AM IST, Nov 29It’s a Wicket. Tim Southee is out and New Zealand at 325/9 after 84.1 overs
- 3:34 AM IST, Nov 29New Zealand at 325/8 after 84 overs
- 3:33 AM IST, Nov 29Tim Southee smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . New Zealand at 324/8 after 83.4 overs
- 2:36 AM IST, Nov 29Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Nathan Smith (NZ) & Jacob Bethell (ENG) makes their Test debut
- New Zealand 50/1 in 11.6 overs
- 2nd wicket partnership: 53 off 65 balls between T Latham (43) and K Williamson (7)
- Drinks: New Zealand 58/1 in 13.0 overs
- New Zealand 100/2 in 21.4 overs
- Lunch: New Zealand 104/2 in 24.0 overs
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 68 balls between K Williamson (18) and R Ravindra (29)
- K Williamson 36th Test fifty : 50 runs in 90 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Referral 1 (34.1 ovs): England against K Williamson (caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
- New Zealand 150/3 in 37.2 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 153/3 in 38.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 51 off 95 balls between K Williamson (30) and D Mitchell (13)
- Tea: New Zealand 193/3 in 51.0 overs
- New Zealand 203/4 in 53.1 overs
- G Phillips dropped on 0 by B Stokes in 60.6 overs
- New Zealand 250/6 in 67.4 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 251/6 in 68.0 overs
- Referral 2 (70.3 ovs): G Phillips against England (caught) Successful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
- Referral 3 (76.4 ovs): England against G Phillips (caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 1)
- New Zealand 303/8 in 79.3 overs
- New ball taken: England 312/8 in 80.0 overs
- Stumps: England 319/8 in 83.0 overs
New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 326/9 after 86 overs
New Zealand vs England Live Score:
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0 (6)
Glenn Phillips 42 (64)
England
Chris Woakes 0/60 (18)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 325/9 after 85 overs
New Zealand vs England Live Score:
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0 (5)
Glenn Phillips 42 (59)
England
Brydon Carse 3/57 (16)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim Southee is out and New Zealand at 325/9 after 84.1 overs
New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! c Gus Atkinson b Brydon Carse.
New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 325/8 after 84 overs
New Zealand vs England Live Score:
New Zealand
Tim Southee 15 (24)
Glenn Phillips 42 (59)
England
Chris Woakes 0/60 (17)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: Tim Southee smashed a Four on Chris Woakes bowling . New Zealand at 324/8 after 83.4 overs
New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Just around off on a good length, with a hint of outswing, Tim Southee stands tall and swats it with an angled bat, down the ground for a boundary.
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.