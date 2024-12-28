Explore
    Live

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 to start at 11:45 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 28, 2024 11:21 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start at 11:45 AM
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start on 28 Dec 2024 at 11:45 AM
    Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

    New Zealand squad -
    Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry
    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 28, 2024 11:21 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

    Dec 28, 2024 11:21 AM IST

    Dec 28, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details
    1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 11:45 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 to start at 11:45 AM
