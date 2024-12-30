Explore
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 to start at 11:45 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 30, 2024 10:49 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start at 11:45 AM
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25
    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start on 30 Dec 2024 at 11:45 AM
    Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

    New Zealand squad -
    Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry
    Sri Lanka squad -
    Sri Lanka squad -

Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 30, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details
    2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 11:45 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

