Nicholas Pooran meets fan whose head was left blooded by his six, gifts him signed merchandise: ‘He got phone call…’

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) star batter Nicholas Pooran met a fan who was struck by one of his sixes during an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow. The left-handed batter met the fan during one of the training sessions ahead of the franchise's upcoming IPL 2025 fixture in Lucknow. Nicholas Pooran meets fan who was left injured by one of his sixes during an IPL match (Screengrabs - Lucknow Super Giants X)

On April 12, when Lucknow Super Giants faced Gujarat Titans, one of Nicholas Pooran's sixes hit a fan on his head in the stands, leaving him bloodied. As a result, he was taken to the hospital for further assessment. During the same match, Pooran smashed seven sixes, helping Lucknow Super Giants win the contest by six wickets and two balls to spare as the hosts chased down 181 comprehensively.

Ahead of the fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana, Nicholas Pooran met the same fan during one of the training sessions and presented him with a signed cap.

When he met the fan, Pooran asked, "All is well?" The fan responded with a thumbs-up sign.

The fan then explained how thankful he is to Nicholas Pooran for taking the time to meet him and check on his well-being.

"It feels really good. Nicholas Pooran got a phone call scheduled. Only then did I come here and meet him. He asked me, 'How are you doing?' I will come to see the match between LSG and Delhi Capitals. Even if I get hit on my head again, there's nothing to worry about. Just Lucknow should keep winning," the fan said.

The video of the interaction between the fan and Pooran was shared by the official X handle of Lucknow Super Giants with the caption, "Bas apni Lucknow ki team jeetti rehni chahiye”.

Pooran standout performer for Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran has been the standout performer for Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow. The left-handed batter is in the second spot in the Orange Cap race with 368 runs to his name in 8 matches with an average of 52.57 and strike rate of 205.58 runs.

If Pooran manages to score more than 51 runs, the Orange Cap will be his as he will leapfrog ahead of the current holder, Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans.

Pooran had a rollicking start to his tournament. However, he has failed to get going in the last couple of matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Lucknow Super Giants are currently in fifth place in the points table. If they win against Delhi Capitals, they will jump to second place, only behind Gujarat Titans.

On the other hand, Axar Patel-led Delhi are in the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.