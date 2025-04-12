Orange Cap race heats up as hard-hitting LSG host table-topping GT: LSG vs GT IPL match likely XIs

The current top four in the Orange Cap race will share the pitch at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday afternoon, as the IPL’s two freshest franchises battle it out for supremacy. Nicholas Pooran, Sai Sudharsan, Mitchell Marsh, or Jos Buttler — which will have the upper hand as Gujarat Titans visit the Lucknow Super Giants? Nicholas Pooran celebrates a dismissal during LSG's match against KKR.(ANI Photo)

GT are sitting pretty at the heights of the IPL table, their big win against Rajasthan Royals their fourth victory in a row. Beyond the wins, it is the manner in which GT have achieved them that has set the IPL on notice: after pushing Punjab Kings close even in their loss, they have dominated every one of their opponents since.

GT’s top order has been key, with Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler in particular looking in strong touch, and Shubman Gill also contributing to make sure his team finds strong positions consistently. There has been a little bit of chopping and changing after this point in their lineup: they have had Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, and most recently Shahrukh Khan play at number four, and it’s not clear whether there is a long-term plan at that position.

Lucknow have also had a set-and-forget top three, but shuffled around their batting after that. Nicholas Pooran has been elevated to number three, and has elevated his game at that position. The Trinidadian power-hitter has amassed 288 runs in five innings at a scarcely believable strike-rate of 225. The problem area for LSG is their batting after their top three: Rishabh Pant has struggled massively, while Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, and David Miller still hunt for their best in this batting attack.

What LSG’s plans will be should their top order be kept quiet will be key in this matchup, which is shaping to be a true gunfight between the two batting lineups. GT’s bowling is much better on paper and has been better in practice than LSG’s, but it is commendable how a relatively threadbare group has managed to keep LSG competitive.

Don’t expect too many changes for either of these teams. GT could opt to give Washington Sundar another run-out after he was surprisingly dropped in their previous game, while LSG really don’t have too many options to rely on, should they even wish to make those changes. These teams will carry forward with the units they know and are familiar with, on a pitch that promises decent balance between bat and ball.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 likely XIs

LSG likely XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aidan Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

GT likely XI: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma