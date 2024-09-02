Explore
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Four. Pakistan at 39/2 after 9.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 2, 2024 10:45 AM IST
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shan Masood hit a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling.Pakistan at 39/2 after 9.2 overs
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Day 3 Highlights :
    • Bangladesh 50/6 in 17.6 overs
    • Referral 2 (23.6 ovs): PAK against M Hasan(LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, BAN: 3)
    • Lunch: Bangladesh 75/6 in 26.0 overs
    • Bangladesh 102/6 in 30.3 overs
    • Bangladesh 152/6 in 42.3 overs
    • Tea: Bangladesh 193/8 in 53.3 overs
    • Bangladesh 200/8 in 57.5 overs
    • Referral 3 (61.4 ovs): PAK against L Das (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 1, BAN: 3)
    • L Das 4th Test Hundred: 103 off 171 balls (11 x 4) (2X6)
    • Bangladesh 251/8 in 73.5 overs
    • Innings Break: Bangladesh 262/10 in 78.4 overs
    • Stumps: Pakistan 9/2 in 3.4 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 2, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shan Masood smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . Pakistan at 39/2 after 9.2 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Lovely! Overpitched by Mahmud, on off, Shan Masood gets his weight on the front foot and does not try to overhit this one. Just times the drive to the right of mid on for a boundary.

    Sep 2, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Pakistan at 35/2 after 9 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saim Ayub 18 (25)
    Shan Masood 13 (13)
    Bangladesh
    Taskin Ahmed 0/20 (5)

    Sep 2, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Pakistan at 33/2 after 8 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Shan Masood 13 (13)
    Saim Ayub 16 (19)
    Bangladesh
    Hasan Mahmud 2/14 (4)

    Sep 2, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shan Masood smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . Pakistan at 33/2 after 7.3 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Authoritative shot! Fractionally short but Mahmud offers width. It is enough for Shan Masood to free his arms and he cracks the cut to the left of the man at deep point for a boundary.

    Sep 2, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Pakistan at 27/2 after 7 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saim Ayub 16 (19)
    Shan Masood 7 (7)
    Bangladesh
    Taskin Ahmed 0/18 (4)

    Sep 2, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . Pakistan at 27/2 after 6.3 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Short of a length, at the hips, Saim Ayub picks the length early and hops to ride the bounce. Lifts his front leg and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary.

    Sep 2, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Pakistan at 23/2 after 6 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Shan Masood 7 (7)
    Saim Ayub 12 (13)
    Bangladesh
    Hasan Mahmud 2/8 (3)

    Sep 2, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Shan Masood smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . Pakistan at 23/2 after 5.4 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Short and punished! Mahmud errs in line and length as this is short and wide on off. Shan Masood stands tall and slaps it through covers for a boundary.

    Most Runs

    Mohammad Rizwan
    Mohammad RizwanPAK
    222 Runs
    M1
    HS171*
    SR69.59

    Most Wickets

    Mehidy Hasan
    Mehidy HasanBAN
    5 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg20.20
    SR39.40
    Sep 2, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Pakistan at 18/2 after 5 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saim Ayub 11 (10)
    Shan Masood 3 (4)
    Bangladesh
    Taskin Ahmed 0/14 (3)

    Sep 2, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . Pakistan at 17/2 after 4.3 overs

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Shaping into the batter, full and on the pads, Saim Ayub stays balanced in the crease and clips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.

    Sep 2, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
    2nd Test (Day4) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

