Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Four. Pakistan at 39/2 after 9.2 overs
- 34 Mins agoShan Masood smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . Pakistan at 39/2 after 9.2 overs
- 37 Mins agoPakistan at 35/2 after 9 overs
- 41 Mins agoPakistan at 33/2 after 8 overs
- 43 Mins agoShan Masood smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . Pakistan at 33/2 after 7.3 overs
- 47 Mins agoPakistan at 27/2 after 7 overs
- 47 Mins agoSaim Ayub smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . Pakistan at 27/2 after 6.3 overs
- 51 Mins agoPakistan at 23/2 after 6 overs
- 52 Mins agoShan Masood smashed a Four on Hasan Mahmud bowling . Pakistan at 23/2 after 5.4 overs
- 56 Mins agoPakistan at 18/2 after 5 overs
- 56 Mins agoSaim Ayub smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . Pakistan at 17/2 after 4.3 overs
- 47 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- Bangladesh 50/6 in 17.6 overs
- Referral 2 (23.6 ovs): PAK against M Hasan(LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 2, BAN: 3)
- Lunch: Bangladesh 75/6 in 26.0 overs
- Bangladesh 102/6 in 30.3 overs
- Bangladesh 152/6 in 42.3 overs
- Tea: Bangladesh 193/8 in 53.3 overs
- Bangladesh 200/8 in 57.5 overs
- Referral 3 (61.4 ovs): PAK against L Das (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK: 1, BAN: 3)
- L Das 4th Test Hundred: 103 off 171 balls (11 x 4) (2X6)
- Bangladesh 251/8 in 73.5 overs
- Innings Break: Bangladesh 262/10 in 78.4 overs
- Stumps: Pakistan 9/2 in 3.4 overs
FOUR! Lovely! Overpitched by Mahmud, on off, Shan Masood gets his weight on the front foot and does not try to overhit this one. Just times the drive to the right of mid on for a boundary.
Pakistan
Saim Ayub 18 (25)
Shan Masood 13 (13)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/20 (5)
Pakistan
Shan Masood 13 (13)
Saim Ayub 16 (19)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 2/14 (4)
Pakistan
Saim Ayub 16 (19)
Shan Masood 7 (7)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/18 (4)
Pakistan
Shan Masood 7 (7)
Saim Ayub 12 (13)
Bangladesh
Hasan Mahmud 2/8 (3)
Pakistan
Saim Ayub 11 (10)
Shan Masood 3 (4)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/14 (3)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.