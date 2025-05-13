Pat Cummins, Travis Head to return as IPL set to resume

New Delhi: As the Indian Premier League gets ready to return this weekend after a nine-day hiatus following a ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan, most overseas players are likely to return for the remainder of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins. (AP)

While some players are understandably apprehensive about their return considering the hostilities between the nations, the rest have their tasks cut out to manage their national duties with West Indies tour of England clashing with the play-offs and the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa beginning on June 11.

All the ten teams have had to negotiate with their overseas players over their arrival plans for the league a day after the IPL announced the revised schedule following necessary clearances from the government.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins and his Australian team-mate Travis Head have confirmed their presence for two matches. SRH are already out of contention for playoffs. Meanwhile, for Punjab Kings (PBKS), all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and compatriot Josh Inglis may not return to India.

PBKS coach Ricky Ponting had to de-board from a home-bound plane after the ceasefire announcement last week. The team’s support staff, including Brad Haddin and James Hopes, stayed back in India. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mitchell Starc are unlikely to return for Delhi Capitals (DC).

Cricket Australia (CA) had said in an earlier statement that they would support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not.

“Team management will work through preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches,” it added.

“We are maintaining communication with the Australian Government and BCCI around security arrangements and safety.”

Five members of the England ODI squad have been involved in the IPL, but it is likely that only three -- former captain Jos Buttler of Gujarat Titans (GT), Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and the recalled Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) are likely to return to India and advance to the knockout stages.

Like GT, RCB and MI are both in the race for playoffs. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer’s season with Rajasthan Royals will end before the ODI series begins. Other RCB overseas players like Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara among others will mostly return.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have made it clear to the players that they should return from the IPL in time to report before the first ODI at Edgbaston at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, South Africa have named their WTC final squad, which includes eight IPL players and the board has not officially confirmed whether the players will return to India or whether they will be permitted to participate for the play-offs.

However, it is understood that the board is not willing to compromise on the preparation for the WTC final and expects their players to return by May 26 basis the originally planned date for the IPL final.

Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana from Sri Lanka are set to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while there are doubts over the availability of their New Zealand players. Most of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) overseas players are expected to return.

The West Indian contingent of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Rovman Powell and coach Dwayne Bravo Mumbai Indians (MI) resumed practice and a full-strength squad is expected to reassemble on Wednesday.

Six venues have been short-listed for the remaining 13 league games – namely Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

However, the venues for the playoffs have yet to be announced. According to the new schedule, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 29. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 30 and June 1, respectively. The final will be hosted on June 3.