Ponting, Iyer creating right vibes at PBKS

Chandigarh: Other than Punjab Kings (PBKS) no team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have had 17 captains since the competition began in 2008. With Ricky Ponting joining as coach and Shreyas Iyer being named captain, there could finally be continuity at the franchise who have begun IPL18 with two wins out of the two. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting. (PTI)

Spin bowling coach and former India spinner Sunil Joshi spoke of a different environment in the team which has helped them get off to a good start. “I have to say that the mood is different this time. The camps in Dharamsala and here went well. Both international and domestic players are doing well,” he said.

“I can easily say whatever we did not see last season this time that’s coming to the fore and bringing positives. The captain is young, energetic and positive. This has certainly built the team morale. Also, there is a great camaraderie this time.”

The young players at PBKS too have credited Iyer and Ponting for creating the right environment. After playing an impressive knock against Lucknow Super Giants, Nehal Wadhera said: “All credit goes to the way Iyer is captaining us. And also the way he is boosting our confidence and the way he was telling me things like, “play your natural game, just go with the flow,” and I just love playing like that,” Wadhera told the official broadcaster.

About Ponting, Wadhera said: “I need to prove Ricky Ponting right for the backing he gave me.” He said he had “never heard any negative talk” from Ponting.

“Every head coach brings his own dynamics, communication and vibe with him. With Ricky it is positive, clear communication,” said Joshi.

Ponting and Iyer, IPL winning captain and coach, have said they would want PBKS to do better at the home. With their first home game, against Rajasthan Royals (RR), at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium (PCA) in Mullanpur near Chandigarh on Saturday, PBKS would want to make it three out of three.

PBKS have won only one out of five matches played in Mullanpur last season,. “That is now history. We won the first two games and we will try to carry the winning momentum,” said Joshi.

Joshi said PBKS have eight bowling and nine batting options so it does not matter whether they are playing home or away. Also, Prabhsimran Singh, Wadhera, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Harnoor Pannu are PBKS players from Punjab so they would know the conditions well.

The match also marks the return of all-rounder Sanju Samson as Royals captain. “I was a bit surprised at missing out on three games. It was a different experience not being in the playing XI and seeing teammates in action. I am excited to be fully fit and really looking forward to the action,” said Samson.

Samson was used as impact batting sub because he had an injury and Riyan Parag led RR. He said opening the innings, keeping wickets and leading the side would be a new experience. “A new dimension to my career,” he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form has been a concern but Samson said he was spending a lot of time in the nets. Jaiswal has had scores of 1, 29 and 4 so far.