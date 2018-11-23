Pravin Tambe, 47-year-old leggie creates T10 history, including hat-trick - Watch

Cricket’s newest format, the T-10 league started to gain attention of the cricket followers for some stellar performances.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper slammed a record breaking 16 ball 74 to grab the headlines days earlier but 47-year-old leg spinner from India Pravin Tambe has now overshadowed him.

The spinner who had a brief stint in Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals picked up best figures in the shortest format of the game with 5/15 and he also picked up a hat-trick.

Tambe picked up the wickets of Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and Fabien Allen to complete his hattrick. He also picked up the wicket of Chris Gayle to give his team an ideal start. His fifth wicket was Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga.

Thanks to his performance the Sindhis went on to beat Kerala Knights after Shane Watson and Anton Devcic produced brilliant opening partnership.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 14:17 IST