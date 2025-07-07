Prithvi Shaw breaks silence on switching from Mumbai to Maharashtra: 'Being part of progressive setup...'

Despite an extended stint away from the spotlight at the highest level of Indian cricket, the future of Prithvi Shaw’s career remains a matter of great interest to fans given his status as one of the most promising and talented batters as a youngster. Shaw is on a determined hunt for rejuvenation and another shot at the top, which has led him to swap Mumbai for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. Prithvi Shaw moves on from Mumbai after representing them for 8 years at the senior level.(PTI)

After receiving a no-objection certificate from Mumbai Cricket Association last month to ply his trade for a different state board, Shaw won’t have to travel far as Maharashtra Cricket Association confirmed the 25-year-old will join the team captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad in state level cricket.

"At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years," Shaw said in a statement after his switch.

‘Play alongside players like Ruturaj Gaikwad…’

Shaw went on to explain that a big reason for why he thinks the switch will benefit him is the ‘progressive setup’ that Maharashtra cricket can promise, without the weight and expectation that comes with being a cricketer in Mumbai. Shaw has recently lost out on his place in the Ranji team to the likes of up-and-comer Ayush Mhatre, and Maharashtra provides him a fresh slate with less pressure to immediately perform.

"I'm confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I’m happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team,” said Shaw of the players he looked forward to finding himself again around.

Shaw was released by Delhi Capitals after the 2024 IPL season, and hasn’t participated in international cricket in nearly 4 years. However, still at 25, time is on Shaw’s side in terms of getting his fitness and mental approach to the game back on track.

"We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw’s calibre to the Maharashtra team. His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players…” said Maharashtra Cricket president Rohit Pawar, looking forward to the move. “Shaw’s international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad.”