Rashid Khan's brother dies; Shaheen Afridi consoles Afghanistan spinner, Pakistan cricketers offer prayers

The cricketing world rallied around Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan this week following the tragic death of his elder brother, Haji Abdul Halim Shinwari. In a touching moment of sportsmanship, the Pakistan national team paused after their victory in the opening match of the tri-nation T20I series to offer heartfelt condolences and prayers to Rashid. Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Rashid Khan to comfort him after his brother's death

The solemn tribute came just days after Afghanistan’s squad was shaken by the personal loss. Known for being a pillar of support in Rashid's life, Haji Abdul Halim's passing was met with an outpouring of grief from teammates, past and present. Many took to social media to express their sorrow, including opener Ibrahim Zadran, who wrote on X:

"An elder brother is like a father for the family… Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. My heartfelt condolences to @rashidkhan_19 and his family."

Former national captain Asghar Afghan also expressed deep sympathy:

"May Allah grant him the highest ranks of Paradise (Jannat al-Firdaus) and bestow beautiful patience upon their esteemed family. Ameen."

But perhaps the most poignant moment came on the field. Following their comprehensive win over Afghanistan by 39 runs in Sharjah, the Pakistan team gathered to honour Rashid and his family, offering prayers and words of comfort. A video capturing the emotional tribute quickly went viral, showcasing a moment that transcended competition.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen hugging Rashid Khan to comfort the Afghan legend.

Despite the personal turmoil, Rashid Khan took the field for his side, even contributing a late blitz of 39 off 16 balls. His valiant effort came after Afghanistan’s chase of Pakistan’s 182-run total unravelled under mounting pressure. The side collapsed from 93/2 to 97/7 in the middle overs, derailed by Haris Rauf’s blistering pace and Sufiyan Muqeem’s clever spin.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a strong total on the back of Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten 53, a calm and composed innings that rescued his team from a shaky 63/3 start. The Pakistan top order looked uncertain, but the middle-order effort ensured a competitive score that proved enough to secure victory.

While the tri-series action continues in the lead-up to the Asia Cup, Rashid’s presence on the field—despite personal grief—was a testament to his character and dedication. And the gesture from Pakistan’s players served as a reminder that cricket, at its heart, remains a game of respect, unity, and humanity.