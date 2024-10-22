Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rasikh, Abhishek help India A clinch win over UAE in ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

ANI |
Oct 22, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Rasikh Salam and Abhishek Sharma helped India A clinch a dominating seven-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Mens T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match in Al Amerat on Monday.

Al Amarat [Oman], : Rasikh Salam and Abhishek Sharma helped India A clinch a dominating seven-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match in Al Amerat on Monday.

Rasikh, Abhishek help India A clinch win over UAE in ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Rasikh, Abhishek help India A clinch win over UAE in ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

After winning the toss, UAE decided to bat first but their decision did not go in their favour as they were bundled out within 17 overs after scoring 107 runs in the first inning.

Rahul Chopra and skipper Basil Hameed were the only standout batters for UAE. Apart from them, no other UAE batter could display a solid performance in front of the India A bowling attack.

With the efforts of Rahul and Basil, UAE could only reach 107 runs in the first inning.

Rasikh Salam led India A's bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in his two-over spell. Ramandeep Singh also shined with the ball as he bagged two wickets in his two-over spell. Rest Anshul Kamboj, Vaibhav Arora, Abhishek Sharma and Nehal Wadhera picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, India A ended the match in just 11 overs after losing just three wickets.

Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma opened for India A but could only make a partnership of eight runs. However, Abhishek and Tilak Varma made a partnership of 73 runs which helped India A seal a seven-wicket win over UAE.

In the end, Nehal Wadhera and Ayush Badoni were unbeaten in the crease and ended the match in a style by hitting a four.

UAE displayed a sloppy performance with the ball and failed to defend the given target. Omid Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, and Vishnu Sukumaran were the only wicket-takers for UAE.

Brief score: UAE 107 vs India A .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //