Al Amarat [Oman], : Rasikh Salam and Abhishek Sharma helped India A clinch a dominating seven-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match in Al Amerat on Monday. Rasikh, Abhishek help India A clinch win over UAE in ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

After winning the toss, UAE decided to bat first but their decision did not go in their favour as they were bundled out within 17 overs after scoring 107 runs in the first inning.

Rahul Chopra and skipper Basil Hameed were the only standout batters for UAE. Apart from them, no other UAE batter could display a solid performance in front of the India A bowling attack.

With the efforts of Rahul and Basil, UAE could only reach 107 runs in the first inning.

Rasikh Salam led India A's bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in his two-over spell. Ramandeep Singh also shined with the ball as he bagged two wickets in his two-over spell. Rest Anshul Kamboj, Vaibhav Arora, Abhishek Sharma and Nehal Wadhera picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, India A ended the match in just 11 overs after losing just three wickets.

Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma opened for India A but could only make a partnership of eight runs. However, Abhishek and Tilak Varma made a partnership of 73 runs which helped India A seal a seven-wicket win over UAE.

In the end, Nehal Wadhera and Ayush Badoni were unbeaten in the crease and ended the match in a style by hitting a four.

UAE displayed a sloppy performance with the ball and failed to defend the given target. Omid Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, and Vishnu Sukumaran were the only wicket-takers for UAE.

Brief score: UAE 107 vs India A .

