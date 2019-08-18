Ravi Shastri identifies targets for Team India as new stint begins

cricket

Ravi Shastri has been reappointed head coach of the Indian cricket team till November 2021. He pipped the likes of Tom Moody and Mike Hesson to bag the role and now the former Indian all-rounder seems to be focused on the task at hand.

He identified the World Test Championship as the big prize and also spoke about the two ICC tournaments which will be the focus under his tenure.

“There are two ICC T20 tournaments over the next two years, in 2020 and 2021. The Test championship cycle has begun, so that becomes top priority. We have a splendid Test side that’s stayed at the top of the rankings and needs to keep up that good work,” Shastri told Times of India.

Speaking about the T20Is, the head coach spoke about taking fresh perspective and then consolidating on the talent at his disposal.

“In T20Is, we need to take a fresh perspective and consolidate on the fabulous talent we have,” he further added.

Shastri also said that the pressure of World Test Championship will be felt and that since it is Test cricket, which is the most demanding format, this pressure should always be the driving force at all times.

“It’s the most demanding format and you need to be at the top of your game to remain the best. The beauty of Test cricket is all about playing an opponent in their backyard or defending home turf under challenging conditions over five days - dominating each session, dominating each day, picking 20 wickets to win a contest. That’s historically been cricket’s most fascinating gift,” the head coach added.

The entire purpose of the Test championship is to add context to the matches and as per Shastri, the pride associated with Test cricket combined with the point-based format adds more to the contest.

”The pride attached with Test cricket is now also a point-based format to be played over a period of two years. There’s more to take away from the contest, something to show for when the two-year cycle ends,” he assessed.

