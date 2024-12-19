Ravichandran Ashwin contradicts Rohit Sharma shortly after retirement; 'unusual' behaviour irks India legend

And just like that, it was over. Ravichandran Ashwin, the perennial workhorse of Indian cricket, rode into the sunset, announcing his retirement at the end of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane without maximum fuss. He kept it simple, yet it turned out to be a highly-emotional series of events. That pre-announcement hug with Virat Kohli, making it official with captain Rohit Sharma next to him, delivering one final hair-raising speech to almost leave the entire dressing room in tears, everything was laden with Ashwin vibes. If, for an entire generation of 90s kids, Sachin Tendulkar's retirement was the end of their childhood, Ashwin's curtain call could be the beginning of the end of their youth. Yep, it's still hitting hard. Rohit Sharma (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin shared some unforgettable moments addressing the press conference(ANI)

Ashwin's decision was similar to MS Dhoni's. During the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Dhoni helped India draw the MCG Test and announced his Test retirement with one match to go. Here, too, Ashwin pretty much did the same, pulling the curtains down on his legendary career even as the series is tantalizingly tied at 1-1. In fact, only a few hours Rohit Sharma informed that Ashwin would be leaving for India a day after, but contrary to what his skipper had to say, the India spinner sped up his departure and took the flight back home later in the day itself. A report carried out by the Times of India mentions the following.

"Everyone said nice words to him, about him and gave him a very nice and emotional send-off. Yes, he is flying out of Brisbane tonight and due to lack of enough time, a proper gathering wasn't possible at the team hotel."

But while everyone is wishing Ashwin well for the next chapter of his life, the fact that the former India spinner opted to leave Brisbane in the middle of a tour poses some questions. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was surprised to see Ashwin pack his bags and head back home when the series was undecided with two matches left. For all we know, Ashwin could have started for India in the final Test at Sydney, where playing two spinners has historically been the norm. Gavaskar reckons Ashwin's premature departure now leaves India to arrange a replacement, which, at the last moment, could derail one or more things.

What a cricketer, what a career. Ravichandran Ashwin, you GOAT(HT)

"Even when Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired at the end of the third Test almost 9-10 years ago, it actually leaves you one short. A selection committee has picked so many players for the tour with a purpose. If there's an injury, etc. then someone from the reserves may take up that place. But Sydney is somewhere where everybody talks about there being help for spinners. So, he could have played. India could have played with two spinners you never know. And he would have been there for sure. But yes, normally, you tend to say 'look, at the end of the series, that's it. But in the middle is no usual'," said Gavaskar on the Star Sports broadcast.

Ravichandran Ashwin contradicts Rohit Sharma's statement

However, as Rohit mentioned, he only got to know about Ashwin's decision after landing in Perth last month. And his revelation that he had to 'convince' Ashwin to take part in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, is a strong indication that Ash's mind was made up. Not getting a place constantly in India's Playing XI when playing in SENA Nations is a debate that has lasted for far too long and it was about time, Ashwin went out on his own terms rather than the decision being forced on him. But then again, with a series, let alone a high-profile one involving two of the top Test teams in the world, how much of a sense does Ashwin leaving make, Gavaskar isn't sure.

"At the end of the day, the person himself knows whether he's got it in him. You could possibly have the ability; it may still be there. But mentally, you may not want to be in the battle. It could happen that way. And therefore, Ashwin, who is a very intelligent person, took the call, thinking he did not really have the drive in him to play international cricket after today. It's a bit surprising because, generally, you expect that when you're picked on a tour, you should honour your commitment and stick around till the end of the tour. Even Dhoni's decision was a surprise because when the selection committee picks you it's for a reason. If you're injured that's another matter, but if in the middle you say that you're not available and are retiring, it just disrupts the whole planning," he added.

"I'm certain that the selection committee would be saying to themselves 'look, this is something that could have been avoided'. In Melbourne and Sydney, his bowling and batting could have come in very handy."