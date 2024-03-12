 Pant reacts to BCCI's 'fit for IPL' update as Jay Shah's T20WC wish comes true | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant's first reaction after BCCI's 'fit for IPL' update as Jay Shah's 'T20 World Cup' wish comes true

Rishabh Pant's first reaction after BCCI's 'fit for IPL' update as Jay Shah's 'T20 World Cup' wish comes true

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 12, 2024 06:08 PM IST

Rishabh Pant has reacted after the major update from BCCI, which came just hours after the board secretary expressed his "T20 World Cup" wish.

It's official! Rishabh Pant is all set to return to competitive action, in the impending 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals as the BCCI's fitness and medical teams declared him "fit as a wicket-keeper batter." And the India star has reacted after the major update, which came just hours after the board secretary expressed his "T20 World Cup" wish on Pant.

Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to participate in IPL 2024
Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to participate in IPL 2024

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024," read the BCCI release on Pant which also mentioned updates on Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami, both of whom have recently undergone surgery.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pant last played for India in December 2022 after which he incurred a horrific car accident on his way home. It resulted in a right knee injury, requiring a ligament reconstruction surgery, besides fracturing his wrist and ankle. After completing his rehabilitation process at the NCA through the better part of 2023, he played his first full match earlier in February this year under the watchful eyes of physios and trainers. He reportedly did not incur any discomfort through the match, but did not keep wickets.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar's golden mention of Musheer, Shreyas Iyer, Rahane as Mumbai dominate Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final

Amid updates on his possible return since the start of this year, Pant was confirmed as the captain of Delhi Capitakls for the upcoming IPL season, but speculations remained on whether he would feature as a batter or don the keeping gloves as well.

On Monday, speaking to the media, Shah dropped a major hint on India's T20 World Cup plans pertaining to Pant. He said: "If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us. If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL."

With Pant being declared fit by the BCCI, Shah's dream could just come true.

Although the star India cricketer is yet to speak on his official return to action after nearly 15 months out, he did drop a reaction after the significant announcement on Tuesday writing: “Keep smiling.”

Pant will become the cynosure for Delhi Capitals at the 2024 IPL season with him fighting for the toughest spot in the T20 World Cup squad. As many as five players stand in fray to become the wicketkeeper-batter for India in the World Cup team - KL Rahul, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On