Sachin Tendulkar's golden mention of Musheer, Shreyas Iyer, Rahane as Mumbai dominate Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was critical of Mumbai's batting in the first innings against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final on Sunday as the likes of Shreyas Iyer and captain Ajinkya Rahane stuttered in a middle-order collapse. But the former India cricketer couldn't stop smiling from the Wankhede Stadium stands on Tuesday as he watched his side dominate the proceedings in the summit clash where Iyer, Rahane, along with young Musheer Khan helped the hosts take their lead past 500 runs. Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane helped Mumbai take a 500-run lead against Vidarbha

It was a day of comeback for both Iyer and Rahane, who have incurred a poor run of form through the course of the tournament, both both not having even a fifty to their name. But after Rahane's valiant knock of 73 off 143 balls, Iyer notched up his first fifty in the tournament, which came days after he lost his central contract with the BCCI. The middle-order batter smashed 95 off 111, missing out on his century by just five runs.

Around the two courageous knocks stood the brilliance of Musheer, India's U19 World Cup star, who scored 136 off 326 balls, stitching a 130-run stand with Rahane before lacing a 168-run partnership with Iyer. And with the knock, he became the youngest Mumbai batter to hit a century in the Ranji Trophy Final, beating Sachin's record from the 1994/95 season.

Following the three big knocks that helped Mumbai amass more than 400 runs in the second innings in the final, Sachin, who watched the performances from the stand, took to social media to praise the three.

“Mumbai displayed a lot more discipline, patience and commitment in the second innings. First, a crucial partnership between @ajinkyarahane88 and Musheer Khan put Mumbai in a solid position. Then, Musheer's stand with @ShreyasIyer15 has taken the game further away from Vidarbha. Had a good time watching the game today with my friends and colleagues. @MumbaiCricAssoc #RanjiTrophy #MUMvVID,” he tweeted.

Put to bat first, Mumbai scored 224 runs in the first innings before three-wicket hauls from Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian helped the home team fold Vidarbha for just 105 runs. Mumbai then extended their lead well past 500 to stand on verge of a big title win.