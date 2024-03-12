 Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Ranji record in front of him with century | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Ranji Trophy record in front of Master Blaster with century in final for Mumbai

Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Ranji Trophy record in front of Master Blaster with century in final for Mumbai

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 12, 2024 02:24 PM IST

With Sachin Tendulkar in attendance, Musheer Khan broke the Master Blaster's record and became the youngest Mumbai batter to score century in Ranji Trophy final

Musheer Khan on Tuesday became the youngest Mumbai batter to hit a century in the final of a Ranji Trophy as the 41-time champions strengthened their grip against Vidarbha in their pursuit of securing a record-extending 42nd title. Musheer, the younger brother of India Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, at the age of 19 years and 14 days, in the process, surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who previously held the record for 29 long years.

Sachin Tendulkar was in attendance to watch the Ranji Trophy final where Musheer Khan created a record (PTI-Screengrab)
Sachin Tendulkar was in attendance to watch the Ranji Trophy final where Musheer Khan created a record (PTI-Screengrab)

Musheer, who resumed on his overnight score of 51, completed his 2nd First-class century, to go with his maiden double hundred in the quarter-final against Baroda. When play resumed on Day 3, Musheer resumed the batting with captain Ajinkya Rahane as the two continued to pile runs. Already ahead with a lead of 119 runs at stumps on Day 2, from 141/2, Mumbai had progressed to 164 when they lost their captain for 73, but in the company of Shreyas Iyer, Musheer flourished.

Also Read: Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final updates

Watch Musheer's century below:

With a clip off his pads, Musheer completed his century. He took off his helmet and went a step ahead of Tendulkar with the Master Blaster himself in attendance. Tendulkar, a two-time Ranji Trophy winner, was in attendance at the Wankhede, to see his team add another father in its cap. It was in the final of the 1994/95 season that Tendulkar, a month short of turning 22, had peeled off twin centuries against Punjab and became the youngest Mumbaikar to the landmark. His record stood tall for nearly three decades before Musheer bettered it.

Musheer and Iyer's stand was worth 168 off 256 balls before the partnership was broken. Five short of 95, Iyer wanted to clear the boundary off Aditya Thakare but didn't get the timing right and holed out at long-off.

Musheer's red-hot form

Musheer's dream run also saw him score a half-century in Mumbai's semifinal against Tamil Nadu, scoring 55. Musheer has been in good form of late. He was the second highest scorer during last month's Under-19 World Cup, with 360 runs at an average of 60, with two centuries and a fifty.

In fact, it's been an eventful few months for the entire Khan family as big brother Sarfaraz made his debut for India in the third Test against England at Rajkot and went on to score three fifties in five innings.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

