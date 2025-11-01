Rishabh Pant mixes caution with aggression to give India A hope, signals return to form

Skipper Rishabh Pant showcased a fine blend of aggression, composure, and a touch of luck to script a fighting half-century that kept India A afloat on the penultimate day of their four-day match against South Africa A here on Saturday. India A's captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot(PTI)

At stumps, India A reached 119 for four, still needing 166 runs to chase down a target of 275, with Pant unbeaten on a determined 64 off 81 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes) and Ayush Badoni yet to open his account.

Earlier, South Africa A, who resumed the day at 30 for no loss, were bowled out for 199 in their second innings, squandering an opportunity to set a more imposing total.

India’s chase began on a shaky note as the top order crumbled under fiery spells from the visiting pacers. Ayush Mhatre, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal fell cheaply, leaving India reeling at 32 for three.

Mhatre chopped Tshepo Moreki onto his stumps, Sudharsan’s 38-ball vigil ended with a leg-before decision off the same bowler, while Okuhle Cele breached Padikkal’s defence with a sharp delivery that nipped back in.

Pant then joined Rajat Patidar (28), and together they steadied the innings with a crucial 77-run stand for the fourth wicket. The Indian skipper counterattacked with flair, pulling Cele with authority and lofting off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen for a majestic six over covers.

Even as South Africa’s quicks kept probing, Pant refused to be subdued. He survived a scare when Cele dropped him at fine leg off Tiaan van Vuuren while attempting a no-look flick on 46. Soon after, he reached a well-earned fifty in 65 balls, driving Subrayen elegantly through the covers. The wicketkeeper-batter required brief medical attention for cramps but carried on to anchor India’s chase with poise.

Patidar, however, struggled to convert his start. After an early reprieve when Jordan Hermann spilled a chance in the slips, Patidar fell to a loose upper cut off van Vuuren, edging behind to wicketkeeper Rivaldo Moonsamy—a dismissal that visibly frustrated Pant.

Earlier in the day, South Africa A’s batsmen failed to capitalise on their overnight advantage. From 30 without loss, they slumped to 128 for six before being bundled out for 199. Their aggressive intent backfired as Tanush Kotian (4/26) and Anshul Kamboj (3/39) exploited the errors with disciplined spells.

Zubayr Hamza briefly lit up the morning with five boundaries in a single over off Gurnoor Brar, including two elegant flicks and a crisp cover drive, before perishing to Manav Suthar. Skipper Marques Ackerman’s ill-judged reverse sweep off Kotian saw his leg stump uprooted, while the lower order added 64 crucial runs to push the lead to 274.

As the match heads into its final day, all eyes will be on Pant, whose defiant innings has given India A a realistic shot at victory. With 166 runs still to get and six wickets in hand, the stage is set for a thrilling finish in Bengaluru.