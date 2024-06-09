Rohit Sharma forgets he had coin in his pocket during toss in IND vs PAK clash; Babar Azam can't stop laughing

Team India took on Pakistan in the blockbuster T20 World Cup clash in New York on the back of contrasting results in their previous matches. While India cruised to an 8-wicket win in their first match against Ireland, Pakistan endured a shock Super Over defeat at the hands of co-hosts United States. In a rain-delayed toss on Sunday, Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl, as Pakistan will be desperate to move past the disappointing defeat earlier this week. Rohit Sharma searches for coin during toss(X)

The toss, however, saw a rather hilarious moment when Rohit Sharma, in his typical fashion, forgot where he kept the coin. As Ravi Shastri, the host for the toss, asked Rohit to toss the coin, the Indian captain was caught off-guard as he began searching for the coin before finally finding it in the pocket of his trouser.

The light moment sparked smiles from Rohit as well as Babar before the two recollected their emotions to get ready for the toss.

The overcast conditions prompted Babar to choose to bowl against India, with the side making one change in their XI as Azam Khan made the way for fit-again Imad Wasim. Babar said at the toss that Pakistan will aim to move past the upset against USA as they take on a strong Indian side.

“Past is past, we are looking forward to today's match, we are ready and will give our 100%. Always a big game, our confidence is always high for India vs Pak,” Babar said at the toss.

India, meanwhile, took the field with the same XI as Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm spinner who enjoys an impressive record against Pakistan and continues to remain on the bench.

Pakistan in desperate need of win

Following their opening game defeat against the USA, Pakistan are in dire need of a win against India. Another unfavourable result against their arch-rivals would put a dash on their hopes for a Super 8s qualification, as the United States have won both of their opening matches so far.