Rohit Sharma gives in to kid's request, Rishabh Pant makes his day by going extra mile during dinner table meet

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma made a young fan's day at the restaurant, as he was elated with happiness after meeting his idol. Rohit was sitting at the dinner table alongside Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and members of coaching staff Abhishek Nayar and T Dilip when a young fan approached the Indian skipper first to have a chat and asked for an autograph on the T-shirt he was wearing. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant's incredible gesture for a young fan.(X Image)

The Indian captain patted the young kid's back and graciously signed the autograph to fulfil his wish. Pant, who was sitting by Rohit's side, asked the boy, "Kya karte ho?" (What do you do?). The fans replied that he plays cricket and is an all-rounder, so he approached the Indian wicketkeeper to get an autograph from him, too.

After getting a special treat from Rohit and Pant, he walked towards Jaiswal, and the young opener also signed his autograph on his T-shirt.

Rohit Sharma regains mojo ahead of Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Rohit got his mojo back at the right time before the Champions Trophy and smashed a 90-ball 119 with 12 fours and seven sixes to set up India's four-wicket win over England in the second ODI. It was a much-needed knock for Rohit to shruff off the pressure as he was put under the scanner after an underwhelming red-ball season.

The Cuttack knock was a notable performance, marking his first ODI century since October 2023. His consistent form in the interim, with five fifties across 13 matches, showed his reliability at the top. This century is significant not only because it's his first in ODIs in several months but also because it breaks a dry spell in international cricket, with his last century in any format coming in March 2024 against England in a Test match at Dharamsala.

However, Rohit suggested that it was just another day in the office for him as his focus in every game is to do the job he has been assigned.

"In my mind, it was just about doing things that I do, try and bat the way I do. I've been here long enough... one or two knocks is not going to change my mind and the way I bat. But (it was) just another day in the office," Rohit said in a video shared by BCCI.