Rohit Sharma returns with a bang as MI beat listless LSG

Nicholas Pooran finally found form and opener Mitch Marsh unsettled the Mumbai Indians’ new-ball bowlers in an early assault, giving Lucknow Super Giants their best-ever start by rattling up 90/0 in six overs. Mumbai Indians openers Ryan Rickelton (L) with Rohit Sharma. (AP)

Pooran, who had averaged only 10.25 across his first eight matches for LSG, smashed eight sixes in a dazzling 63 off 21 balls, adding 94 runs off 35 balls with Marsh (44/25b) to help LSG reach a total of 228/5 at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, Pooran’s show was in vain as the Mumbai Indians openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma added 143 off 65 balls to power the chase. The left-handed Rickelton soaked up the early pressure before blazing to 83 from 32 balls (8x6). After the South African player’s departure, Rohit took over to keep MI in the hunt.

The former MI captain was playing his first game after suffering a hamstring injury and marked his comeback with a classy 84 off 44 balls (6x4, 7x6). When he finally fell at the total of 177 in the 14th over, MI needed a gettable 52 off 36 balls. Naman Dhir helped MI complete the chase in 18.4 overs overs for the loss of four wickets.

The six-wicket defeat ended bottom-placed LSG’s chances of making it to the play-offs. MI’s third win of the season keeps their faint hopes alive. The win came under Suryakumar Yadav after skipper Hardik Pandya missed the game due to back spasms.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG had the chance to out-bat the home side after being put into bat. They began well, but paid the price for a listless batting display after their second wicket pair exited.

ROHIT’S COMEBACK

Rohit, who had missed five games due to the injury, started with a streaky four off Mohsin Khan in the second over. His second big shot was a trademark, effortless Rohit hit, lofting Mohammed Shami over wide long-on. Rickelton kept finding the boundaries to ensure the senior pro didn’t feel the pressure.

MI’s 50 was up in five overs, but Rohit had yet to find his timing. He was on 15 off 14 balls. To the delight of the home crowd, he switched gears in the sixth over, targeting Avesh Khan for two fours and two sixes. He started with an off-drive, and the next ball was carved over point before sending the crowd into a frenzy with trademark sixes to the leg side. The 21-run over lifted MI to 71/0 after six overs. Rohit had moved to 36 off 20 balls (3x4, 3x6) and Rickelton to 34 (16b). Next over, the openers plundered 16 runs, and at 87/0 after seven overs, MI were very much in the game.

The turning point of the game was Corbin Bosch’s ninth over. When Pooran and Marsh were going berserk, the pacer came to MI’s rescue. He used the short ball to good effect, getting a double breakthrough in the over with well-directed bouncers. With his first ball, he ended the 94-run partnership by getting Pooran caught behind down the leg side off the gloves with a sharp lifter. On the fifth ball he had Marsh caught at deep midwicket trying to hit a cross-seam, short delivery.

It triggered a collapse which saw LSG lose four wickets between the ninth and 13th over. From 123/1 they were down to 160/5.

Despite the collapse, LSG crossed the 200-run mark in 16.4 overs and had three overs to cash in. From 206/5 after 17 overs, LSG could manage just 22 runs in 18 balls to finish only at 228/5. Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram just couldn’t get a move on.