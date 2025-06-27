SA20 now has the biggest salary cap after IPL: Season 4 auction on September 9

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in the T20 cricket calendar as the SA20 Season 4 Player Auction takes place on Tuesday, 9 September in Johannesburg. With 72 player slots up for grabs and a record salary cap of USD 2.3 million per team, this year’s auction promises to deliver fireworks both on and off the bidding floor. SA20 season 4 auction on September 9

Now officially boasting the largest franchise league salary cap outside of India, SA20 continues to assert its growing stature in the global T20 landscape. From bold franchise strategies to the arrival of new international stars and young South African prospects, the auction is set to reshape the six team squads ahead of what promises to be a blockbuster season starting 26 December 2025.

New Tools, New Twists

In a bid to increase strategic depth, Right to Match (RTM) cards have been introduced for the first time. This tool allows franchises to match the winning bid of a player who featured in their Season 3 squad—effectively giving them one last chance to hold onto key performers they were unable to retain pre-auction. The use of RTMs will be linked to the number of South African players retained prior to the auction.

Another returning feature is the Wildcard player slot, which allows each team to sign one additional player—local or international—outside the constraints of the salary cap. This move is expected to give franchises the flexibility to bring in marquee names or surprise X-factors closer to the season.

Each franchise may retain up to six players before the auction—a maximum of three South Africans and three overseas players—leaving approximately 60% of squads to be built from scratch on auction day.

A Platform for Rising Stars

The league continues to champion the development of South African talent, and while the Rookie Draft has been scrapped, a new requirement compels teams to sign a minimum of two Under-23 players in their final 19-man squads. This ensures that promising young cricketers remain a central part of the SA20 ecosystem.

Stephen Cook, SA20’s Head of Cricket Operations, said: “The SA20 Season 4 Player Auction is setting up to be the most exciting yet. With mechanisms like RTM cards and an increased salary cap, we are likely to see intense bidding wars and clever squad-building strategies. This is a real chance for franchises to reshape their futures — and for players, both seasoned and emerging, to earn career-defining deals.”

Richard Madley Returns to the Rostrum

Adding to the drama, veteran auctioneer Richard Madley returns to lead proceedings, having become a fan favorite and an integral part of the SA20 auction experience. The event will be broadcast live on SuperSport and SA20’s YouTube Channel, with rolling coverage across the League’s digital platforms.

With the combination of financial firepower, strategic innovations, and a fresh crop of emerging talent, the SA20 Season 4 Auction is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the league’s evolution—one that could redefine team dynamics and set the tone for what’s expected to be the biggest season yet.