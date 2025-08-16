Sanju Samson sends huge statement of intent to BCCI, Ajit Agarkar days before India's Asia Cup squad announcement

Sanju Samson has had a year in which he has struggled with consistent injuries not allowing him to string together a run of games. With concerns about his game time and his potential form ahead of the Asia Cup beginning at the end of this month, Samson settled some nerves as he scored a fluent half-century in an exhibition match for the Kerala Cricket Association. Sanju Samson in action during the KCA warm-up match.(X)

Playing for the KCA Secretary’s XI against the KCA President’s XI in a match on Independence Day to inaugurate the new floodlights system at Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum, Samson led his team against Ranji Trophy state captain Sachin Baby’s unit.

The Secretary’s XI was set a total of 185 to chase down after the first innings, and Samson surprisingly came in at number 4, down the order from the role he has made his own in the top three at the IPL and international level.

Coming in at the end of the powerplay, Samson played an anchoring role in the chase, not trying to force the issue, with teammate Vishnu Vinod doing the bulk of the scoring with a terrific 69(29) from the other end. Nevertheless, Samson never got stuck, looking fluent enough as he worked his way to 54(36).

It isn’t an innings that will tear up roots, but one that will give the selection committee and coaching staff of the national team some confidence in terms of his return to form.

Samson would fall after scoring 54, however, and the match would go down to the last over, and to the last wicket. On the second-last ball of the innings, with one wicket in hand, Basil Thampi hit a match-winning six to seal the game in the Secretary XI’s favour by the narrowest of margins.

Samson also took a blinder of a catch fielding at slip to dismiss his opposite captain.

Other players who impressed in this match at the Greenfield Stadium outside of the belligerent Vishnu Vinod were two batters from the President’s XI, Rohan Kunnummal with 60(29) and Abhijith Praveen’s 47(18), making for an electric encounter.

Elsewhere off the field, part of Samson’s focus might well be on his future in the IPL, where he has made clear his desire to part ways with Rajasthan Royals despite having their captaincy ahead of IPL 2026. Trades are being considered, with teams such as CSK and KKR weighing up their options.