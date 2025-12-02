Sarfaraz Khan lets loose after scoring maiden T20 century; emotions run high amid continued India non-selection

Sarfaraz Khan gave a smashing response to his detractors on Tuesday as he smashed his maiden T20 century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 group stage match against Assam at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The right-handed batter from Mumbai has been dominating the discourse ever since India's home Test series loss against South Africa, with fans and pundits questioning his non-selection despite heaps and heaps of runs in the Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz Khan smashed his maiden T20 century on Tuesday(HT_PRINT)

It is worth mentioning that the match against Assam was Sarfaraz's first T20 fixture in two years. The right-hander brought up his century on the penultimate ball of Mumbai's innings, and this knock helped the side post 220 runs on the board. His 47-ball knock was studded with eight boundaries and seven maximums.

After bringing up his century, Sarfaraz let loose as he broke out into wild celebrations, soaking in applause from the non-striker and the rest of the Mumbai team.

Before the knock against Assam, Sarfaraz had just three half-centuries in the shortest format, with his highest score being 67.

Speaking of the 28-year-old, the batter finds himself out of favour when it comes to the national setup despite scoring plenty of runs in the domestic circuit. Just last year, he played a knock of 150 in the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. However, subsequent failures in the next two matches led to him not being picked in the playing XI for the entirety of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Sarfaraz was then dropped from the squad for the series against England earlier this year. He played one fixture for India A against the England Lions and performed well; however, this didn't prove enough.

The youngster was also overlooked for the home series against the West Indies and South Africa. However, the debacle against the Proteas has once again led to the chorus growing for including the Mumbai batter for India's next Test assignment against Sri Lanka in 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav flops

India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, did not have an ideal game against Assam, managing just 20 runs off 12 balls, including two fours and one six.

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane, who opened the batting alongside Ayush Mhatre, scored 42 crucial runs off 32 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya also returned to competitive cricket on Tuesday as he turned up for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Punjab in Hyderabad. He scored an unbeaten 77, helping Baroda chase down the target of 223.