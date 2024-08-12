Shakib Al Hasan’s team gets knocked out of GLT20 after refusing to play Super Over in controversial manner

Shakib Al Hasan was caught in the middle of controversy during the Global T20 in Canada, on Friday as Bangla Tigers got knocked out after they forfeited their Eliminator clash against Toronto Nationals. Rain was preventing the match from starting in Brampton and towards the cut-off time, the officials decided to go ahead with a Super Over, and communicated the same to both teams, and it was in accordance with the playing regulations. Shakib Al Hasan has been caught up in new controversy.(AFP)

What Happened?

Bangla Tigers skipper Shakib decided not to turn up at the toss for the Super Over in protest. If the match had been ruled as completely washed out, Shakib's team would have automatically entered Qualifier 2, due to finishing at a higher position in the points table in the group stage.

Bangla Tigers owner Zafir Yasin argued that the match should have been atleast for five or ten-overs a side, and not a Super Over. Meanwhile, GLT20 CEO Joy Bhattacharjya explained to ESPNcricinfo, "We were trying to ensure there was a result either way, however heartbreaking as it may be for the team that loses a one-over shootout. And it was all part of the regulations."

Explaining tournament director Ingleton Liburd's decision to share regulations through WhatsApp, Bhattacharjya said, "they were sent to the managers' group for immediate action, and all tournament-related updates had been provided on the same group until then."

Bhattacharjya also mentioned that the Super Over rule wasn't a new addition, but had already been decided upon. "It's not like the Super Over provision was brought in for just the game involving Bangla Tigers. It was in place for both games [Qualifier 1 and eliminator]. It's just that it wasn't possible for the first game, and because the second game happened much later in the day, there was a little more time for the ground staff to work on the outfield", he said.