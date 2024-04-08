Shardul Thakur expected to get a chance: Check Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Likely XIs

Chennai Super Kings are desperate to get back to winning ways as they next face Kolkata Knight Riders who have been a force to reckon with in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. After winning the first two matches, CSK lost the way and suffered defeat in the last two to drop down in the points table. Shardul Thakur has yet to play a match in IPL 2024(PTI)

The defending champions have yet not find the right combination as they brought back Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana to the Playing XI but things didn't work out well for him. Matheesha Pathirana is expected to return to the XI for the mega clash against KKR who have an explosive batting line-up.

It will be interesting to see whether the big buy of the season Daryl Mitchell will be able to retain his spot in the side despite his underwhelming show thus far.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur is still waiting in the wings for his chance in the playing XI and looking at the pacer's show in last match, his wait might get over soon.

Chennai Super Kings likely playing XI if bat first: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur

Chennai Super Kings likely playing XI if bowl first: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur

Will KKR bring back Suyash Sharma?

KKR have been in terrific form this season with three wins in as many matches. The return of Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room has worked well for the side as the former skipper has once again put Sunil Narine back to opening slot which worked incredibly well for them in the last two matches.

Meanwhile, they won't look to change the batting combination which has worked tremendously well but there is still no clarity over Nitish Rana's fitness. However, the impressive show from Angkrish Raghuvanshi on his debut made things calmer in the KKR dressing room.

However, we might see the return of Suyash Sharma in the side on the slow track at Chepauk Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders likely Playing XI if bat first: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders likely Playing XI if bowl first: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.