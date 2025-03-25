Ahmedabad [India], : Shreyas Iyer's game against short-pitched bowling has often been scrutinised, but in 2025, the dynamic batter has turned his perceived weakness into a formidable strength. Shreyas Iyer's pull shot evolution: From a weakness to a weapon

His latest inning, an unbeaten 97 off just 42 deliveries for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League , was a testament to this transformation.

Till the end of 2024, Iyer averaged just 18.3 while playing the pull and hook shots against pacers across formats, albeit at an impressive strike rate of 158. The numbers highlighted his aggressive intent but also exposed a vulnerability that bowlers often targeted. However, in 2025, the equation changed dramatically. Iyer now averages a staggering 88 while playing these shots, with a blistering strike rate of 226, turning what was once a risky option into a dominant scoring method, according to the CricViz Analyst.

This transformation was on full display in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, as Iyer unleashed a flurry of authoritative pull shots, dismantling the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack. Punjab Kings, propelled by his innings, posted a mammoth 243/5. The PBKS skipper's calculated aggression and newfound control over the short ball not only anchored his team's innings but also showcased his evolution as a batter.

After winning the toss, Gujarat elected to bowl first. Punjab's debutant, Priyansh Arya, gave them a flying start, helping the team reach 50 in just 4.3 overs. Arya played a flyer of 47 off 23 balls, smashing seven boundaries and two sixes before falling to the experienced Rashid Khan, leaving PBKS at 79/2.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai made an impact immediately, launching a six off his compatriot Rashid Khan on the very first ball he faced. However, his innings were short-lived as he was dismissed for 16 off 15 balls by Sai Kishore, who struck twice in quick succession by trapping Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck on the very next delivery.

Marcus Stoinis then joined Iyer at the crease, and the duo stitched together a crucial 57-run stand before Sai Kishore claimed his third wicket by dismissing Stoinis for 20.

Punjab reached the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs, with Iyer and Shashank Singh accelerating towards the end. Their explosive 81-run partnership propelled PBKS to a massive total. While Iyer remained unbeaten on 97, Shashank played a fiery cameo, scoring 44 off just 16 deliveries, finishing the innings in style by attacking Mohammed Siraj in the final over.

For Gujarat, Sai Kishore was the standout bowler with three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada picked up one wicket each. However, all of the GT bowlers endured a tough outing against Punjab's aggressive batting.

Gujarat Titans now face a steep chase of 244 runs to secure their first victory of the season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.