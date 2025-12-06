Search Search
Saturday, Dec 06, 2025
Shubman Gill declared fit by BCCI CoE, will play T20Is against South Africa

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 04:50 pm IST

Shubman Gill has been cleared to play in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa after completing rehabilitation at BCCI Centre of Excellence.

India received a significant boost ahead of the upcoming T20I series against South Africa as star opener and T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been officially cleared to play after completing an intensive rehabilitation program at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). The clearance marks the end of a brief injury setback that had kept him out of action since the Kolkata Test.

India's captain Shubman Gill(PTI)
India's captain Shubman Gill(PTI)

Gill had been included in the T20I squad on a conditional basis, pending a final assessment of his fitness. After suffering a whiplash injury on the second day of the Kolkata Test—which required hospital observation and an injection for pain management—Gill missed the ongoing ODI series. His availability for the T20Is had become a point of concern for both selectors and team management.

Those concerns were eased this week when the CoE’s Sports Science team confirmed that the 25-year-old had successfully completed every stage of his rehabilitation, including Return-To-Play (RTP) evaluations. These protocols involved strength testing, neck mobility assessments, and skill-based drills tailored to simulate match conditions. Gill also underwent full-intensity batting and fielding sessions, demonstrating readiness to resume competitive cricket.

In a formal communication to the Indian team’s Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) staff—comprising team physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, and team doctor Dr. Charles—the CoE stated that Gill had “met all requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game.”

Gill’s recovery comes at a particularly important time for India’s T20 setup. With the team preparing for a busy white-ball calendar, including major global tournaments on the horizon, Gill’s presence at the top of the order and in the leadership group is seen as vital. His recent form in the format, paired with his growing maturity as a leader, makes him a central figure in India’s short-format plans.

All T20I-only players are scheduled to gather in Cuttack on Saturday, where they will begin training as a unit starting Sunday. Gill will link up with the squad and is expected to take part fully in the team’s preparatory sessions ahead of the first T20I.

With Gill cleared and available, India will head into the T20I series against South Africa with renewed confidence and close to full strength—an encouraging sign as the team continues to refine combinations and build momentum.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the AUS vs ENG Live Score match Today.
Follow Us On