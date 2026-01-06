Shubman Gill vs Abhishek Sharma: Yuvraj Singh argues with one, labels the other ‘four times more hardworking’

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma make for a dynamic duo that has the tendency to make world cricket envious of the incredible depth in Indian cricket. If one’s a butcher of the cricket ball, the other one’s a surgeon. Surprisingly, both have matured and elevated their game under the leadership of one legend – India’s two-time World Cup winner, Yuvraj Singh. Since winning the Under-19 World Cup for India in 2018, the same batch that gave Indian cricket the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Arshdeep Singh, it was only a matter of time before Gill and Abhishek burst made their India debuts. Gill earned his India cap just a year later in 2019, while Abhishek had to wait for six years. Irrespective, both are now inseparable parts of the Indian team. Gill is India’s ODI and Test captain, and Abhishek is the country’s best T20 opener. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have immensely benefitted from Yuvraj Singh(PTI/AFP)

Although Yuvraj did not serve as a coach to either batter, his mentorship went a long way in helping them realise their potential. As promising as Gill and Abhishek are, Yuvraj finds the India captain a notch above the average cricketer. Here’s why.

“I started working with these guys just before Covid. And obviously, I could feel Shubman was up a notch, one step ahead. He had already played two games for India, and I could see that the guy is four times more hardworking than the average cricketer. Every time I told him something, he would happily adapt it in his batting. And that’s why he is where he is,” Yuvraj told Kevin Pietersen.

“As for Abhishek, I put him in a process. I told him if you do this in 4 years, you’re going to play for India. Think about playing for India and not the IPL. And in exactly four years and three months, he debuted for India. Some guys don’t understand how much talent they have. But he did. And if you put in the process, the results will show.”

Yuvraj's reservations

As close as Yuvraj and Abhishek are, there are occasions when the two don’t see eye to eye. Yuvraj played in an era when a 25-ball fifty was considered outrageous; today, it is almost the norm in T20 cricket, something Abhishek exemplifies. However, one aspect of the modern game that Yuvraj is less fond of, even among players like the 26-year-old, is batting for time, an area where Gill stands a cut above the rest.

“I’ve had a lot of arguments about it, to be honest. I don’t mind going after bowling. I just feel that nowadays you don’t put a price on your wicket. There is no fear of getting out, and once there is no fear of getting out, you can go after any bowler. Whether he’s bowling 140 or 150. If I were in his place, I would never step out to somebody bowling 145. These guys are stepping out to 150 clicks. They are not afraid, and that’s the generation we have come to. The T20 plan is that I’m not going out there to get a 100 off 60 balls. If I play 20 balls and score 50-60, I’ve done my job.

“I tell Abhishek that if you hit three sixes and three boundaries and take four runs, it’s the same amount of runs. Can you take the risk out? If you want to be consistent, either you create an impact or score a hundred. The problem is that they want to score 100 off 40 balls or 36 balls. Not happy scoring 100 off 50-55 balls. Why I feel Shubman is more consistent in his performances is that he gives himself time. Abhishek is not built like that.”