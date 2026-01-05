‘You have 3-6 months left to live’: Yuvraj Singh was told to choose between playing cricket and undergoing treatment

Yuvraj Singh’s journey is a reminder of what resilience truly looks like. Few cricketers have fought as many defining battles, both on the field and away from it. He was central to India’s historic triumphs in the T20 and ODI World Cups, producing performances that will be remembered for generations. Off the field, Yuvraj faced an even greater challenge when he was diagnosed with cancer. He met it with the same grit and determination that marked his cricket, fought his way back, and returned to the game he loved. His story continues to inspire countless people, not only for his achievements in cricket, but also for the courage, strength, and belief he showed during the toughest phase of his life. Yuvraj Singh opened up on his battle with cancer.(PTI)

The Indian legend, in a candid conversation with former England captain Kevin Pietersen, opened up about his battle with cancer and admitted that he feared he might not survive. He revealed the agonising choices he faced after doctors told him he had just three to six months to live.

"I mean, when something like that hits you, that's (about dying) the first thought that comes to your head. And I want to go on the Australia tour because I had just started to get my place in Test cricket, so I don't want to retire and I was waiting for seven years. You know, I was 12th man for 40 Test matches. I was going on the Australia tour, and the physio came and said, You’re not going. And then, obviously, speaking to a doctor, they said that you have three to six months left to live. Now you decide whether you want to play cricket or you want to go for treatment," Yuvraj told Pietersen on his YouTube channel, The Switch Hit.

Also Read - Joe Root vs Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson: England's beast is head and shoulders above his contemporaries

Yuvraj spoke with raw honesty about the difficult period when his career and life hung in the balance, explaining the medical reality he faced and the mindset that drove him to keep playing despite the serious risks involved, but he had to travel to the US with his condition worsening.

"I was like, I'd rather play cricket because I don't know how much time I've left to play Test cricket, you know. Because the tumour was between my lung and my heart. And it was suppressing on the nerve of my heart. So he said you could get a heart attack if you don't do chemotherapy. And then obviously they sent me for treatment," he added.

“You will walk out as a man who never had cancer”

The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup hero further reflected on the moment that changed everything during his cancer treatment, recalling the words of his doctor that gave him belief and hope. He spoke about the reassurance he received at the hospital and the emotional relief of being cleared to return to cricket after completing treatment.

"I remember the doctor's words when I walked into the hospital, and all my tests were done. He said, “You will walk out as a man who never had cancer. That's the first thing he said to me. Those were the first motivating words from the doctor, and they gave me the assurance that motivated me to go through my treatment. And I remember when I finished my treatment and he said, you know, “We're just going to monitor you for 15 days.” I mean, there were some complications. “And then you're free to go.” And I remember the doctor says, “You're good to go.” And he said, “You can go back and play cricket again.” I was like, seriously, that doc? No way," he said further.