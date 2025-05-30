Prasidh Krishna endured a horror start in the IPL Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians on Friday, as his first over fetched 26 runs in the Powerplay against the explosive duo of Rohit Sharma and MI debutant Jonny Bairstow. The latter, who played his first match of the season after being brought in as a late replacement for Ryan Rickelton, showed no signs of nerve as he was on attack from the very first delivery. While he was dismissed just three runs shy of his half-century, he inflicted a serious damage on GT bowlers during the Powerplay, with Prasidh taking the most of the brunt. Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna (R) bowls as Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma watches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 Eliminator cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians(AFP)

It was the fourth over of the game as GT captain Shubman Gill threw the ball to his best strike bowler this season in the hope of turning the tide. But what followed was nothing short of a demolition from Bairstow.

The first ball of the over set the tone. Prasidh dropped it short, just outside off, and Bairstow, standing tall and balanced, swivel-pulled it with disdain. The ball took off over square leg for a six. A clean strike, and one that sent an instant reaction from Gill. The GT skipper, stationed inside the circle, turned sharply and yelled at Prasidh. However, Prasidh, under pressure, failed to make a quick comeback.

The next delivery offered width, and Bairstow needed no second invitation. He backed away and smashed it over cover-point, one bounce and across the rope. Prasidh tried to regroup with a fuller ball shaping away and Bairstow was momentarily beaten. But the fourth saw Bairstow swing wildly across the line, getting a thick edge. The ball sailed over the third man who was inside the ring. Another six.

The final delivery was a gift outside off and Bairstow launched it over long-off. The GT players were left frozen as the ball cleared the boundary with ease.

Watch:

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat in Mullanpur. The winner of the match will meet Punjab Kings for a place in the final of the 2025 season. The Kings faced a thumping defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday.