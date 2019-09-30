e-paper
Singapore cricket team create history, register first-ever win against ICC full member nation

The match was curtailed to 18-overs per side after rain played spoilsport before the clash. Batting first, Singapore posted 181/9 in the allotted eighteen overs.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Singapore cricket team celebrate against Zimbabwe
Singapore cricket team celebrate against Zimbabwe(ICC)
         

There was a moment of history for the Singapore cricket team as they as they registered their maiden win against an ICC full member nation on Sunday after defeating Zimbabwe by four runs. Rain curtailed the match to 18-overs per side and while batting first, Singapore posted 181/9 in the allotted eighteen overs. No batsmen managed to go past the 50-run mark, but cameos by late order batsmen enabled the side to go past the 180-run mark, ICC reported.

Rohan Rangarajan scored 39 off 22 balls and Surendran Chandramohan played a knock of 23 runs and the duo enabled a strong start for Singapore. However, both batsmen were dismissed in the same over. Aritra Dutta (7) also departed cheaply.

Tim David’s knock of 41 runs and Manpreet Singh’s 41 run-innings ensured Singapore posting a challenging total on the board.

Ryan Burl was the pick of the Zimbabwe attack as he scalped three wickets picking the first three wickets to fall to bowlers.

Chasing 182, Zimbabwe lost their first wicket with 22 runs on the board as Brian Chari (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Amjad Mahboob.

Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams put up a brief 39-run stand, but Selladore Vijayakumar dismissed Chakabva (48) in the 6th over to peg Zimbabwe back.

Sean Williams and Tinotenda Mutombodzi steadied the innings for Zimbabwe as the duo put up a partnership of 79 runs, which saw Williams bringing up his half-century.

As Zimbabwe looked set for the victory, Singapore clawed their way back into the game by picking up the wickets of Williams (66) and Mutombodzi (32).

With 40 runs more to get, Zimbabwe lost their way as they kept on losing wickets and in the end, Singapore managed to win by four runs.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:43 IST

