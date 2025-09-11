Sourav Ganguly takes open revenge on Stephen Fleming after two decades with Brevis move: ‘Got me out too many times’

With Sourav Ganguly at the helm as new head coach, Pretoria Capitals broke the bank for Dewald Brevis at the Season 4 SA20 auction as they went on to purchase the young batter for a record sum of 16.5 million rand. The 22-year-old was expected to be the main attraction and the announcement of his name triggered a massive bidding war between Joburg Super Kings and Paar Royals. Sourav Ganguly and Stephen Fleming were involved in a massive bidding war.

Stephen Fleming and Kumar Sangakkara battled hard and that within four minutes, Brevis's value reached the 10-million mark, leading to an applause from the room. Then when Sangakkara backed out, Fleming thought that he got his man. But Ganguly had the last laugh, as his team entered the fray with a 10.1 million bid.

After Joburg increased the bid to 13 million, Pretoria took a moment to think and continued the bidding war for Brevis. Finally at 16.5 million, Joburg stopped bidding as Fleming signalled that they were out of the race and Ganguly got his man.

After the auction, Ganguly asked by reporters about how high was he willing to go for Brevis in the bidding war. The former India player quipped, "Till Flem (Fleming) put the paddle down."

“You know he got me out too many times when he was captain and we went to New Zealand. In the green seaming pitches, he had fielders all over and they kept decking around all the time. So this was an opportunity to beat him and we went past him.”

Over the years, Brevis has become a big name in T20 cricket and already has IPL experience. He has represented MI in the past and currently plays for CSK. Also, he has the record for the highest score in T20 cricket in South Africa as well as the fastest 150 in T20 cricket in South Africa.