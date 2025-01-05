Live
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 to start at 02:00 PM
Jan 5, 2025 12:59 PM IST
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
Day 2 Highlights :
- New ball taken: South Africa 316/5 in 80.1 overs
- Referral 2 (85.4 ovs): PAK against R Rickelton (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 2)
- South Africa 350/5 in 91.5 overs
- R Rickelton: 200 runs in 266 balls (24x4) (1x6)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 52 off 70 balls between R Rickelton (23) and K Verreynne (29)
- Referral 3 (97.4 ovs): PAK against K Verreynne (LBW) Unsuccessful (SA: 3, PAK: 1)
- South Africa 401/5 in 101.4 overs
- K Verreynne Test fifty: 53 runs in 70 balls (6x4) (2x6)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 102 off 132 balls between R Rickelton (31) and K Verreynne (70)
- Lunch: South Africa 429/5 in 107.0 overs
- South Africa 450/5 in 112.2 overs
- K Verreynne 4th Test hundred: 100 runs in 144 balls (9x4) (5x6)
- Drinks: South Africa 477/6 in 122.0 overs
- South Africa 500/6 in 126.4 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 46 balls between R Rickelton (20) and M Jansen (25)
- R Rickelton: 250 runs in 336 balls (27x4) (3x6)
- M Jansen 3rd Test fifty: 50 runs in 42 balls (6x4) (3x6)
- South Africa 553/6 in 131.2 overs
- Tea: South Africa 566/7 in 134.0 overs
- South Africa 601/6 in 139.2 overs
- Innings Break: South Africa 615/10 in 141.3 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 24/3 in 11.0 overs
- Pakistan 51/3 in 18.4 overs
- Stumps: Pakistan 64/3 in 21.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at Newlands, Cape Town at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.