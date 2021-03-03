Spin legend Bedi recovering well after surgery to remove blood clot in brain
Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain at a city hospital a few days back and is recovering well.
The 74-year-old former India captain had undergone a bypass surgery at the hospital last month after he complained of heart problems. He underwent the procedure in his brain just after the bypass surgery.
"He had the blood clot (in his brain) removed six days back, just after the bypass surgery. He is recovering well and will be shifted to a private cabin by tomorrow," a source close to Bedi told PTI.
Bedi, a premier left-arm orthodox spinner in his playing days, represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and seven wickets respectively.
In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after its late ex-president and former union minister Arun Jaitley.
He had threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name was not removed from a spectators' stand at the stadium.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
