Spin legend Bishan Bedi undergoes bypass surgery
, Feb 23 (PTI) Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has undergone a bypass surgery at a city hospital a few days back after he complained of heart problems and he is recovering well.
The 74-year-old Bedi underwent the procedure 2-3 days back and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, according to a close confidant of the former India captain.
"As far as I know, he was having some heart issues and he underwent a bypass surgery 2-3 days back on the advice of the doctors," he told PTI.
"He is currently doing fine and recovering from the surgery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon," he added.
Bedi, a premier left-arm orthodox spinner in his playing days, represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and seven wickets respectively.
In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after its late ex president and former union minister Arun Jaitley.
He had threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name was not removed from a spectators' stand at the stadium. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli & co. gear up for the unknown at Motera with pink-ball in focus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes
- India vs England: While the track is expected to be spin friendly, but the vagaries of the pink cherry means India might have to go in with an extra seam bowling option.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant introduces his new friend ‘Spidey’ ahead of third Test - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Very impressive': Gambhir thinks Siraj will get picked for 3rd Test over Umesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You're Australia T20 captain,' Clarke questions Finch's remarks over IPL snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Winning World Test Championship will be like winning World Cup'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ashwin not being part of white-ball cricket is very unfortunate': Gambhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd rate Aussies prefered in IPL over NZ players: Doull after Conway's 99*
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma names fast bowler who could lead the pack after he retires
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spin legend Bishan Bedi undergoes bypass surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hilarious memes surface as Hafeez & Sarfaraz face off in PSL after Twitter tiff
- Pakistani cricket fans took to Twitter to post hilarious memes after the match. The source of these memes was a recent exchange on Twitter between Hafeez and Sarfaraz.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to amend contracts after Shakib skips tests for IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare: Bihar player tests positive for COVID-19, others to undergo tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sport does not recognise anything other than on-field performance: Tendulkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox