Toss won by SL and elected to bat

Toss won by SL and elected to bat

Live

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 1st Test (Day 1) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM

By

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 1) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 10:00 AM