Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
    Toss
    SL
    Yet to bat
    NZ
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by SL and elected to bat
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 1st Test (Day 1) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 10:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 18, 2024 9:48 AM IST
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 1) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 10:00 AM
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 18 Sep 2024 at 10:00 AM
    Venue : Galle International Stadium, Galle

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando
    New Zealand squad -
    Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 18, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

    Sep 18, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

    Sep 18, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

