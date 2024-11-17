Explore
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi 26oC
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: It's a Four. New Zealand at 20/1 after 4.1 overs

    Nov 17, 2024 2:51 PM IST
    Nov 17, 2024 2:51 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Henry Nicholls hit a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling.New Zealand at 20/1 after 4.1 overs
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 17 Nov 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
    New Zealand squad -
    Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 17, 2024 2:51 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Henry Nicholls smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . New Zealand at 20/1 after 4.1 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR!! Lovely shot! Asitha Fernando lands this back of a length and outside off, Henry Nicholls gets the chance to free his arms and crunches it through point for his first boudnary.

    Nov 17, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 16/1 after 4 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 9 (15)
    Henry Nicholls 1 (5)
    Sri Lanka
    Dunith Wellalage 1/9 (2)

    Nov 17, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Will Young smashed a Four on Dunith Wellalage bowling . New Zealand at 16/1 after 3.4 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Dunith Wellalage drags his length back and just outside off. Will Young backs away to make some room and punches it sweetly through covers for a boundary.

    Nov 17, 2024 2:47 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 11/1 after 3 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 5 (10)
    Henry Nicholls 0 (4)
    Sri Lanka
    Asitha Fernando 0/6 (2)

    Nov 17, 2024 2:42 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 9/1 after 2 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Henry Nicholls 0 (2)
    Will Young 4 (6)
    Sri Lanka
    Dunith Wellalage 1/4 (1)

    Nov 17, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim Robinson is out and New Zealand at 9/1 after 1.4 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! b Dunith Wellalage.

    Nov 17, 2024 2:38 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Tim Robinson smashed a Four on Dunith Wellalage bowling . New Zealand at 9/0 after 1.2 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Tim Robinson gets off the mark with a boundary as well!

    Nov 17, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 5/0 after 1 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Will Young 4 (6)
    Tim Robinson 0 (0)
    Sri Lanka
    Asitha Fernando 0/5 (1)

    Most Runs

    Kusal Mendis
    Kusal MendisSL
    143 Runs
    M1
    HS143
    SR111.71

    Most Wickets

    Jacob Duffy
    Jacob DuffyNZ
    3 Wickets
    Inn1
    Avg13.66
    SR16.66
    Nov 17, 2024 2:34 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Will Young smashed a Four on Asitha Fernando bowling . New Zealand at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand and Will Young are underway in style!

    Nov 17, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

    Nov 17, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando.

    Nov 17, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
    2nd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

