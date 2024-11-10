Explore
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
    Live

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand score after 1 overs is 2/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 10, 2024 7:27 PM IST
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 2/1 after 1 overs, Mark Chapman at 1 runs and Will Young at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024
    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 10 Nov 2024 at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
    New Zealand squad -
    Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 10, 2024 7:27 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand at 2/1 after 1 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
    New Zealand
    Mark Chapman 1 (3)
    Will Young 1 (2)
    Sri Lanka
    Nuwan Thushara 1/2 (1)

    Nov 10, 2024 7:22 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim Robinson is out and New Zealand at 0/1 after 0.1 overs

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! b Nuwan Thushara.

    Nov 10, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay(WK), Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(C), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

    Nov 10, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(WK), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

    Nov 10, 2024 6:06 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
    2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

